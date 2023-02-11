NHL Source: ‘I Believe The Bruins Are Still In On Chychrun’

Could the Boston Bruins wind up winning the NHL trade sweepstakes for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun?

The Coyotes set the NHL trade rumor wire ablaze on Saturday night when they announced that the Coyotes defenseman would be a healthy scratch for their game against the St. Louis Blues for ‘trade related reasons’:

That tweet sent the already boiling NHL trade speculation surrounding Chychrun over the top as NHL fans and media alike began to speculate what team could be in line to acquire the 24-year-old rearguard, and also how soon would that happen? Longtime Coyotes beat writer Craig Morgan almost immediately tweeted that while it’s pretty obvious that Chychrun will be moved on the NHL trade market very soon, a trade may not take place until Monday.

Coyotes D Jakob Chychrun will be a healthy scratch tonight in St. Louis for what the team is calling trade-related reasons. I don't think a trade is imminent, but it's possible before Monday's game in Nashville with the trade deadline nearing. More here: https://t.co/Y8IkN7Oqc2 — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) February 12, 2023

Earlier on Saturday, and during the Bruins’ 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals, an NHL source that has been proven to be very trustworthy said this of the Bruins’ chances to land the highly-coveted defenseman who was drafted 16th overall at the 2016 NHL Entry Draft:

“They’re in it; that I know for sure. How much they are? I can tell you it’s gotta be pretty good if they still are at this point. I think the Kings are definitely the frontrunners and I know the Bruins can’t match what they can offer. The thing is though, do they Kings want to unload that much in an offer? I don’t know. We’ll see. I can tell you this too, I’d keep an eye on Buffalo. Total dark horse but they’ve got plenty to offer too.”

Again, that was before the Coyotes tweeted what they did. So, late Saturday night BHN went to the well again with the same source and asked if the Bruins were still in on Jakob Chychrun, who is not only a young stud defenseman but also carries a very reasonable $4.6 million AAV for the next two seasons.

“I believe the Bruins are still in on Chychrun,” the source said. “Again, I’m betting on the Kings, but I think the Bruins still have a chance.”

It should be noted that multiple NHL insiders also still had the Bruins, along with the Los Angeles Kings, and the Calgary Flames still involved in NHL trade talks for Chychrun late Saturday night.

Take this all for what it’s worth – and the gut feel here is still the Kings as well – but it appears the Boston Bruins at the very least, did make a concerted effort for Jakob Chychrun.