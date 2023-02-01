Haggs: Horvat Wasn’t Right Move For Boston Bruins Right Now (+)

There’s no denying that the Boston Bruins were interested in Bo Horvat when it was clear that the Vancouver Canucks were going to deal their captain while grappling with an untenable contract and salary cap situation.

The 27-year-old center is exactly the kind of long-range answer in the middle that the Bruins are going to require with 37-year-old Patrice Bergeron and 36-year-old David Krejci not expected to continue playing NHL hockey for much longer. Horvat has already topped the 30-goal mark this season after first doing it for the Canucks last season and has been a good leader and strong two-way player during a lengthy stint in Vancouver where the teams around him haven’t always been great.

In the short term, the Bruins probably could have shifted Charlie Coyle over to wing to accommodate a player like Horvat while making their forward group even deeper and more dangerous than a hockey team that’s third in the NHL averaging 3.70 goals per game.

But the bottom line is that trading for Horvat wasn’t going to be feasible for the Bruins for a couple of different reasons.