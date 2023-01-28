Game 49: Boston Bruins @ Florida Panthers, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (38-6-4, 80 pts) @ Florida Panthers (23-22-6, 52 pts)

TIME: 6:00 P.M. ET

TV: NESN, BSFLX, NHLN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Here’s the Barstool Sportsbook Betting lines. Don’t forget to click here for the NHN Barstool Sportsbook Promo!

Money Line: Bruins (-157), Panthers (+128)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+160), Panthers +1.5 (-195)

Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (-120), UNDER 6.5 (-103)

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins will enter their second-straight game against an Atlantic Division foe coming off a loss. Unfortunately for the Panthers, the Bruins are 10-0-0 off a loss this season.

-Ever since he took the ice for his 1,000th game on Jan. 16 against the Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins center David Krejci has been on a heater. He has points in five of his last six games with a goal and eight assists.

-Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman is expected to be back between the pipes for the Boston Bruins tonight. Swayman is 12-3-3 with a 2.25 GAA and .916 save percentage. He has won his last five starts and has a .957 save percentage during that span. Swayman hasn’t lost in regulation since Dec. 9.

Florida Panthers Notes

-Raise your hand if you had the reigning President’s Trophy leaders sitting on the outside looking in on the Eastern Conference playoff race on Jan. 28! No, no one? Yeah, me neither. But that’s where the Florida Panthers are after another loss on home ice Friday night, 4-3 to the Los Angeles Kings. The Panthers are now five points out of the final wild card slot in the Eastern Conference.

-Per our man Colby Guy at Florida Hockey Now, there’s a solid chance the Bruins will be facing a goalie making his NHL debut. With Alex Lyon playing last night against the Kings, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice has already hinted that he may give Sergei Bobrovsky some rest here as the league winds into the NHL All-Star Break. Un-drafted free agent signing and 6-foot-5, 215-pound, 22-year-old Mack Guzda may tend the pipes in the NHL for the first time tonight.

-Panthers winger Carter Verhaeghe has been en fuego as of late. Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist in the loss to the Kings Friday night, and now has a seven-game point streak going with seven goals and three assists during that span. He leads the team with 26 lamplighters.

-In his first season with the Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk has been as advertised, if not more. Tkachuk leads the team in assists with 39 helpers and in points with 64. Unfortunately, the rest of the team hasn’t followed his lead.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Taylor Hall

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith

Nick Foligno-Joona Koppanen-AJ Greer

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Florida Panthers Lineup:

Forwards

Anton Lindell-Sasha Barkov-Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaege-Sam Bennett-Matthew Tkachuk

Nick Cousins-Eetu Luostarinen-Colin White

Ryan Lomberg-Eric Staal-Givani Smith

Defense

Gus Forsling-Aaron Ekblad

Marc Staal-Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura-Radko Gudas

Goalies

Mack Guzda

Alex Lyon