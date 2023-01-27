Boston Bruins
Murphy: Losses To Lightning, Kraken Reveal Bruins’ Kryptonite (+)
With five weeks to go until the NHL Trade Deadline, the kryptonite for the super 2022-23 record-setting Boston Bruins is becoming clearer, and it feels familiar. If Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is still wavering over what type of player he should be targeting on the NHL trade market, he need look no further than his team’s losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning and to the Seattle Kraken.
“Those two games exposed them a bit,” an NHL pro scout opined to Boston Hockey Now on Friday morning. “I’m not saying this team isn’t better than recent years. …they’re great! But, their losses are starting to look very similar.”
Never miss a post!
Bruins Team and Cap Info
Boston Bruins1 min ago
Murphy: Losses To Lightning, Kraken Reveal Bruins’ Kryptonite (+)
Boston Bruins7 hours ago
Bruins Daily: Lightning-Bruins; Horvat Cost; Monahan
Boston Bruins15 hours ago
Talking Points: Vasilevskiy Outduels Ullmark, Lightning Win 3-2
Boston Bruins18 hours ago
Connor Clifton Pummels Corey Perry After Perry Elbows Him
Boston Bruins21 hours ago
Game 48: Boston Bruins @ Tampa Bay Lightning Lines, Preview
Boston Bruins4 days ago
NHL Insider On Pastrnak Contract: ‘They’re Getting Closer’
Boston Bruins4 days ago
Boston Bruins Call Up McLaughlin Ahead Of Road Trip
Off The Record5 days ago
OTR: What Would A Horvat Extension Look Like? (+)
Boston Bruins7 days ago
Boston Bruins Seeing ‘Encouraging’ Offensive Signs From D-men
Boston Bruins4 days ago