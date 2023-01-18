Bruins Daily: Is John Tortorella A Hypocrite? NHL Trade Chatter

NHL Trade chatter on the Boston Bruins and around the NHL continues to percolate.

Before we get into that though, let’s address not only Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov and the ‘religious’ stance he took against Flyers ‘Pride Night’ during pregame warmups Tuesday night, but also the stance his head coach John Tortorella took postgame.

First of all, it’s Provorov’s right here in the United States, unlike in his native Russia, to exercise his right to freedom of speech and what he perceives to be religious beliefs. However, as too many these days seem to be unable to grasp, that doesn’t mean he can say or do whatever he wants without consequences or backlash. He is in a more (but not as much as it should be lately), inclusive culture now, so if he wants to be a bigot and use religion and his position as a pro athlete to defend it, then defend it like a man and face the certain fallout and media/fan scrutiny from his stance that will surely continue.

Now onto Tortorella’s response to Provorov’s stance post-game.

Agree or disagree with him, controversial Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella has always told it sees it and whether on hockey or life matters, never pulled any punches. He can definitely be abrasive but he’s always honest, and straight-forward. For that I respect him. However, Tortorella’s stance in defense of Provorov, rubbed me the wrong way and reeked of hypocrisy.

This was Tortorella in 2016 when former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality:

“If any of my players sit on the bench for the national anthem, they will sit there the rest of the game.”

OK, so then why was Provorov still able to play in the Flyer’s 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks?

Tortorella was asked if he considered benching the defenseman after he protested during warmups and immediately said no, before going on to explain his take on the situation:

“With Provy, he’s being true to himself and his origin,” Tortorella said. “It has to do with his belief and his religion. It’s one thing I respect about Provy: He’s always true to himself, so that’s where we’re at with that.”

Seems a bit hypocritical no?

As ESPN NHL Insider Greg Wyshynski pointed out Tuesday night, citing a story he wrote in 2020 in the COVID bubble, John Tortorella did soften his stance against kneeling and Colin Kaepernick because of all that had come to light on police brutality that summer. Doesn’t that make him look like more of a hypocrite now? How could he be pushing for inclusiveness then but defending someone who’s not supporting it now?

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm is having a Norris Trophy-worthy season and his teammate, and sometimes blue line partner, Charlie McAvoy continues to be amazed by Lindholm.

As my colleague Joe Haggerty pointed out, Boston Bruins center David Krejci deserved every bit of appreciation he’s received over the last few days surrounding his 1,000th game. Krejci is easily one of the most under-appreciated pro athletes in Boston sports over the last 15 years, and the Bruins don’t win the 2011 Stanley Cup without him.

The Boston Bruins recalled rookie center Joona Koppanen on Tuesday.

