Bruins Daily: Krejci; Pastrnak; Horvat; NHL Trade Chatter

NHL trade chatter got even louder on Monday as Vancouver Canucks President Jim Rutherford all but assured that captain Bo Horvat will be traded.

There’s been some progress on the David Pastrnak front but nothing is imminent.

That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

On a day where he was celebrated, David Krejci did what he’s done best for the last 1,000 games he’s played in, set up goals, in a 6-0 win for the Boston Bruins over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

Prior to David Krejci playing in his 1,000th NHL game, his longtime teammate Brad Marchand had nothing but praise for one of the most clutch players in Boston Bruins history.

During that win for the Boston Bruins Monday, winger Nick Foligno got caught on a hot arena mic giving some pleasantries to Brandon Schrader after Schrader gave him a roughing minor.

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is trying to get creative so he can give his Stanley Cup-contending team whatever they need ahead of the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline.

National Hockey Now

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the lowly Anaheim Ducks but just barely.

PHI: Here’s the perspective from the Philadelphia Flyers side on Monday’s game in Boston.

NYI: Did Alex Ovechkin’s clout with the referees help the Washington Capitals pull off a dramatic comeback against the New York Islanders on Monday?

WSH: As far as the Washington Capitals are concerned, Monday’s comeback win was a result of hard work.

FLA: Carter Verhaeghe has become a key cog in the offense for the Florida Panthers.

DET: It’s now or never if the Detroit Red Wings want to make the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

COL: Valeri Nichushkin made an instant impact for the Colorado Avalanche in his first game back from injured reserve.

VGK: Since returning from injury last month, Jack Eichel has looked like he’s playing in quicksand and he knows he needs to be better for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Canada Hockey Now