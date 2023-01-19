Bruins Daily: Bruins-Canucks Trade Rumors; Provorov Fallout

NHL trade rumors zeroed in on the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, and the fallout from the Ivan Provorov situation continued.

That, more Bruins and NHL news, and NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Long Beach, NY native Charlie McAvoy snapped a 23-game goalless drought and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday.

Per an NHL source, the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks are engaged in NHL trade talks on Canucks captain Bo Horvat.

Reports also surfaced Wednesday, that the Bruins were interested in another Vancouver Canucks player on the NHL Trade market.

National Hockey Now

PHI: The fallout from the Ivan Provorov bigotry isn’t going away anytime soon.

PGH: Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan was not happy the Zebras after a 5-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

NYI: Here’s the perspective of that Bruins win last night from a New York Islanders point of view.

WSH: Jean-Gabriel Pageau let it be known how he felt about the headshot he took from Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings are using the NHL trade market – and more specifically, the AHL, to pave a way back to the NHL for Jakub Vrana.

COL: No Cale Makar? No problem for the Colorado Avalanche in Calgary last night.

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights center and North Chelmsford, MA native Jack Eichel opened up about his recent struggles on the ice.

SJS: Just when you think the San Jose Sharks are tanking for Bedard, they pull off a crazy comeback and upset.

Canada Hockey Now