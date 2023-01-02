Boston Bruins Show Up For Classic As Throwback Sox

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins always impress everybody with the way they get dressed to enter the venue for Winter Classics, and they outdid themselves again by gearing up as old time Red Sox ballplayers.

The video of Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand hopping off the bus and leading the rest of the Bruins contingent into Fenway while looking like Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, Bobby Doerr and Dom DiMaggio was letter perfect for a hockey game at the historic home of the Boston Red Sox.

There’s little doubt that the idea had Patrice Bergeron’s fingerprints all over it. They followed by having some fun with a pregame pep talk prior to gearing up in the Boston Red Sox home clubhouse at Fenway.

The pregame pep talk. ©️ pic.twitter.com/dv1Nhi9cCl — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 2, 2023

Certainly it’s a thrill for Massachusetts kids like Charlie Coyle, who never even dreamed he’d be able to play a hockey game outdoors at Fenway after growing up a diehard Sox fans in Weymouth. It was also very much in line with the Peaky Blinders outfits for the Winter Classic at Notre Dame and the 1980s/early 1990s outfits that the Boston Bruins donned for the outdoor game at Lake Tahoe a couple of years ago.

In 2019 the @NHLBruins arrived to the #WinterClassic Peaky Blinders style 🔥 What kind of fashion will we see in 2022? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3qcF5n3V5H — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 25, 2021

Others have tried, notably the St. Louis Blues wearing beach attire in the freezing temps of Minnesota while playing the Wild, but nobody does it better than the Black and Gold players at this point.

It almost makes NHL decision-makers want to involve the Boston Bruins in their showpiece events every single year because of the joy, fun and creativity that they bring to the table to celebrate the game and the love of playing it.