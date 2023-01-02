Boston Bruins
Game 37: Boston Bruins Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Lines, Betting, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (28-4-4, 60 pts) @ Buffalo Sabres (19-11-6, 44 pts)
TIME: 2:00 P.M. ET
TV: TNT, SN, TVAS
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Money Line: Bruins (-177), Penguins (+145)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+143), Penguins +1.5 (-175)
Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (-120), UNDER 6.5 (+100)
Boston Bruins Notes
-Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has confirmed that Vezina Trophy candidate Linus Ullmark will get the start today. Ullmark is 20-1-1 with a 1.90 GAA and a .938 save percentage.
-This will be the fifth outdoor game that the Bruins have taken part in and the fifth that captain Patrice Bergeron and fellow Bruins center David Krejci have participated in.
-Speaking of Bergeron, the Bruins captain has been on a tear as of late. He has five goals and three assists in his last six games.
-Boston Bruins center Tomas Nosek will return to the lineup after missing the last two games with an undisclosed injury.
Pittsburgh Penguins Notes
-Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby leads the team in goals (19), assists (24), and points (43).
-Tristan Jarry will get the nod between the pipes for the Penguins. Jarry is 15-5-4 with a 2.78 GAA and .917 save percentage.
-The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without veteran defenseman Kris Letang in the 2023 Winter Classic.
-After starting the month of December with a seven-game win streak, the Penguins have gone 1-3-2.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-AJ Greer/Craig Smith
Defense:
Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton
Goalies:
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Pittsburgh Penguins Lineup:
Forwards
Jake Guentzel-Sidney Crosby-Rickard Rakell
Jason Zucker-Evgeni Malkin-Bryan Rust
Brock McGinn-Jeff Carter-Danton Heinen
Drew O’Connor-Teddy Blueger-Kasperi Kapanen
Defense
Marcus Pettersson-Jan Rutta
P.O. Joseph-Mark Friedman
Ty Smith-Brian Dumoulin
Goalies
Tristan Jarry
Casey DeSmith