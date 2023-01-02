Game 37: Boston Bruins Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Lines, Betting, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (28-4-4, 60 pts) @ Buffalo Sabres (19-11-6, 44 pts)

TIME: 2:00 P.M. ET

TV: TNT, SN, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Money Line: Bruins (-177), Penguins (+145)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+143), Penguins +1.5 (-175)

Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (-120), UNDER 6.5 (+100)

Boston Bruins Notes

-Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has confirmed that Vezina Trophy candidate Linus Ullmark will get the start today. Ullmark is 20-1-1 with a 1.90 GAA and a .938 save percentage.

-This will be the fifth outdoor game that the Bruins have taken part in and the fifth that captain Patrice Bergeron and fellow Bruins center David Krejci have participated in.

-Speaking of Bergeron, the Bruins captain has been on a tear as of late. He has five goals and three assists in his last six games.

-Boston Bruins center Tomas Nosek will return to the lineup after missing the last two games with an undisclosed injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins Notes

-Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby leads the team in goals (19), assists (24), and points (43).

-Tristan Jarry will get the nod between the pipes for the Penguins. Jarry is 15-5-4 with a 2.78 GAA and .917 save percentage.

-The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without veteran defenseman Kris Letang in the 2023 Winter Classic.

-After starting the month of December with a seven-game win streak, the Penguins have gone 1-3-2.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-AJ Greer/Craig Smith

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Pittsburgh Penguins Lineup:

Forwards

Jake Guentzel-Sidney Crosby-Rickard Rakell

Jason Zucker-Evgeni Malkin-Bryan Rust

Brock McGinn-Jeff Carter-Danton Heinen

Drew O’Connor-Teddy Blueger-Kasperi Kapanen

Defense

Marcus Pettersson-Jan Rutta

P.O. Joseph-Mark Friedman

Ty Smith-Brian Dumoulin

Goalies

Tristan Jarry

Casey DeSmith