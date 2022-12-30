Bruins Daily: Pastrnak Non-Update Contract Update; Winter Classic

The Boston Bruins and the David Pastrnak camp continue to talk on a contract extension for the Bruins’ best player this season. In other news, the sun rose and will set later today.

That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Its status quo on the David Pastrnak contract extension talks according to Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic and TSN. As LeBrun points out, that could be the case for a while given Pastrnak’s agent J.P. Barry’s track record.

The New Jersey Devils are considered a legit Stanley Cup Playoff contender in the Eastern Conference but as they have done to other contenders, the Boston Bruins have owned them.

Winter Classic

Phoenix resident Tim Maher made a great last-minute bid to be Dad of The Year this past week. When Maher realized he and his family of Bruins fans weren’t going to make it to Boston for the Winter Classic if they depended on Southwest. Airlines, he rented a car and drove his family cross-country to Boston.

If the Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday, what team will they surpass for most outdoor wins by an NHL team?

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders are heating up as 2022 winds down.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins are spiraling and general manager Ron Hextall could’ve avoided it.

WSH: The Ukrainian Canadian Congress has requested that the Canadian government refuse to give Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin permission to travel to Canada to play hockey. I gotta say, I 100-percent agree with the UCC and seeing this Putin sympathizer got showered with adulation over his chase to beat Wayne Gretzky for the most goals ever has been puke-inducing!

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers rookie goalie Sam Ersson earned his first NHL win in a thrilling come-from-behind 4-3 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks.

FLA: It was a brilliant return to the lineup for Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov who had the hats flying at the FLA Live Arena on Thursday night.

COL: Cale Makar was doing Cale Makar things but the Colorado Avalanche still fell to the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 in a shootout on Thursday

VGK: Could the Vegas Golden Knights acquire former UNH star forward James van Riemsdyk on the NHL trade market?

LAK: Here’s the perspective from the Los Angeles Kings side of their 5-4 shootout win over the Av’s.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks blew a late lead once again in their loss to the Flyers on Thursday.

Canada Hockey Now