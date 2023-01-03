Bruins Daily: Another Classic Fenway Winter Classic

The Boston Bruins won another classic Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday as the best third period team in the NHL pulled off another comeback.

That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins were flat for, in baseball terms, may have amounted to the first 6.5 innings of a ballgame at the 2023 Winter Classic in Fenway Park. Much like the 2004 Boston Red Sox though, the Olde Towne team has a flair for the dramatic.

Thankfully for the Boston Bruins, winger Jake DeBrusk is, as fellow winger Nick Foligno described him, ‘A man on a mission’ was clutch again.

The Boston Bruins lit Twitter abuzz with their pre-Winter Classic attire once again as they walked off their bus outside Fenway Park late Monday morning.

*A note on the 2023 Winter Classic and all that came with it: I’ve been covering the Bruins and the NHL since the 2001-02 season, and that experience the last two days was another valuable reminder of how lucky I am.

National Hockey Now

PGH: The December swoon for the Pittsburgh Penguins carried into the New Year at the 2023 Winter Classic.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers rode their youth to victory on Monday.

NYI: Could the New York Islanders and the San Jose Sharks hook up on the NHL trade market soon?

WSH: Good news on the injury front for the Washington Capitals but at cost of bad news?

FLA: What can the Florida Panthers do to fix their powerplay?

DET: Can the youngsters stick in the NHL for the Detroit Red Wings this season?

COL: Colorado Avalanche star forward Nathan McKinnon didn’t hold back after he and his teammates lost to the Vegas Golden Knights.

VGK: As for the Vegas Golden Knights, their depth showed up for the 3-2 win.

Canada Hockey Now