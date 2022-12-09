Bieksa Says Chara Is Lying About 2011 Stanley Cup Final

Former Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kevin Bieksa is claiming that former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was lying when he told recently told a story about the 2011 Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and Canucks.

After losing each of the first two games in Vancouver by a goal, the Boston Bruins dominated the Canucks at TD Garden winning Game 3 8-1 and Game 4 4-0. Speaking recently on the ‘Games With Names’ podcast with former New England Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edleman and comedian Sam Morril, Zdeno Chara was asked if the Canucks played dirty during that epic series?

Remember, former Canucks forward Alexandre Burrows did bite now Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron in Game 1 of the series. That then led to the Bruins players taunting Burrows by shoving their gloves in Burrows’ mouth every time he was in a scrum with them. As Chara recalled though, that wasn’t what motivated the Bruins enough to tie the series twice in Boston and eventually win Game 7 in Vancouver.

“I wouldn’t say dirty — maybe a little bit too cocky — that’s not the right word — but they definitely had a chip on their shoulders…they beat some really good teams…and they did some stuff that really, really fueled us,” Chara explained.

“It was Burrows biting Bergeron’s finger, Rome making a dirty hit on Horton, stuff like after losing two games in Vancouver we saw players from Vancouver coming on the ice in the Garden and they were actually practicing how they would be lifting the cup and handing off the cup to each other. We found out these things and thought – we are not going to allow this to happen…we heard about some rumors that they called the league and they were asking, I believe it was after game — I don’t know what game it was, but they were calling the league asking how many people or family members they can take on the ice after they win the championship…so for us that was huge, huge motivation.”

The Canucks f**ked up 😳 pic.twitter.com/PCvxADTYUG — Games With Names (@gameswithnames) December 7, 2022

On Thursday night, Sportsnet NHL Insider and host of ‘The Jeff Marek Show‘ on Sportsnet Radio, tweeted that Bieksa told him that Chara was lying.

“Never happened…..100% didn’t happen,” Bieksa, who works with Marek at Sportsnet, told him.