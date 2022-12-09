Game 26: Boston Bruins @ Arizona Coyotes Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (21-3-1, 43 pts) vs Arizona Coyotes (7-13-4, 18 pts)

TIME: 9:30 P.M. ET,

TV: NESN, BSAZX

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

After beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 on Wednesday night in Denver, the Boston Bruins will play the second game of a three-game road trip in Scottsdale, Arizona on the campus of Arizona State in the comfy confines of the 5,000-seat Mullet Arena.

After a NHL record-tying 14-game road trip, the Arizona Coyotes return home to the comfy confines of The Mullet to welcome the Boston Bruins. The Coyotes went 4-7-3 and earned 11 of a possible 28 points on that long journey and now must face the Big Bad Bruins who came into NHL action Friday night tied with the New Jersey Devils for the most points in the Eastern Conference and the NHL.

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins avoided their first losing streak of the season on Wednesday with a 4-0 shutout of the Colorado Avalanche. The third line of Taylor Hall (2g,1a), Charlie Coyle (2a), and Trent Frederic (1g,1a), led the way. The Bruins have outscored opponents 6-1, outshot them 26-11, and have 68.8% of expected goals in the 41 5-on-5 minutes the third line has played together. That is the best for any line on the Bruins and in the NHL.

-Bruins star winger David Pastrnak is on a three-game point streak with five goals in his last three games.

-Jeremy Swayman will be back between the pipes for the Bruins. In his last start, Swayman made 21 saves on 24 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at TD Garden. Swayman is 5-2-1 with a 2.63 GAA and .899 save percentage.

-The Boston Bruins are looking for their 20th straight win over the Coyotes. The last time the Bruins lost to the Coyotes was Oct. 9, 2010. Eight months and six days later they were Stanley Cup champions and just under a month after that my daughter Maddie was born. Maybe they should lose again tonight?

Arizona Coyotes Notes

-Since returning on Nov. 21, Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun has three goals and four assists in eight games. That’s only increased his NHL trade value as the Yotes try to find the right deal on the NHL trade market.

-Lawson Crouse leads the Coyotes with ten goals; Clayton Keller and Matias Maccelli are tied for the team lead in assists with 15 helpers each, and Keller leads the team in points with 22.

-Karel Vejmelka will get the nod for the Coyotes. He’s 6-7-3 with a 3.03 GAA and .902 save percentage.

Betting Lines

Money Line: Bruins -330; Coyotes +255

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-134)

Over/Under:

Pick: There’s really no value in betting the Boston Bruins on the money line or the puck line. On top of that, this game has all the earmarks of a trap game. That being said, a trap game for the Bruins right now could mean winning by a goal rather than losing. I’d suggest maybe taking them on the first period puck line (-0.5) at -103 over at Bartool Sportsbook, but I’m more focused on that first period over 1.5 (-132). Mullett Arena is going to be rocking on a Friday night and that will have both teams flying.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-Craig Smith

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Arizona Coyotes Lineup:

Forwards

Clayton Keller-Travis Boyd-Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli-Nick Bjugstad-Lawson Krouse

Liam O’Brien-Jack McBain-Christian Fischer

Nick Ritchie-Barrett Hayton-Zack Kassian

Defense

Jakob Chychrun-Shane Gostisbehere

J.J. Moser-Josh Brown

Patrik Nemeth-Troy Stecher

Goalies

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram