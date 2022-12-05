Game 24: Boston Bruins Vs. Vegas Golden Knights Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (20-3-0, 38 pts) vs Vegas Golden Knights (18-7-1, 37 pts)

TIME: 7 P.M. ET,

TV: NESN, ATTSN-RM

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

For the first time since he was fired last June and weeks later, replaced by Jim Montgomery, former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy returns to Boston to face the Bruins.

Both Cassidy and Montgomery have had great success with their new teams as the Bruins head into tonight’s tilt with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and the NHL, while Cassidy and the Golden Knights will take to the TD Garden ice tonight with the third-best record in the NHL and the best in the Western Conference.

Both teams are trying to downplay Cassidy’s return as witnessed by what Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk told my colleague Joe Haggerty last week.

“With the things [that happened] in the offseason, I obviously wanted to come in with a statement [with my play] under the new coach. With the injuries we had at the time I knew there was going to be opportunity and I wanted to take it,” said DeBrusk to Boston Hockey Now, who then was asked about Cassidy coming back to town. “It’s one of those things where it’s just another game. It’s probably going to be weird.

“It’s probably going to be weird for him as well. But we’re going to be looking at our process and how we’re going to be playing. It’s one of those things where we’re focused on what we’re doing in here. We’re just trying to keep climbing and climbing. It would be nice to keep the train going.”

Malarkey!

I can guarantee there will be plenty of money on the board for both teams. Cassidy still feels he got hosed by the Bruins and DeBrusk isn’t the only player who wanted the Bruins to fire him. You can expect a playoff tempo to this one.

Boston Bruins Notes

-After registering a point or more in nine straight games, Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak was held off the scoresheet in his last two games. Well, as expected, that didn’t last long. Pastrnak was an absolute beast against the Avalanche on Saturday night. He scored his 15th goal of the season 13:49 into the first period on the powerplay and then finished off a breakaway with this beauty 4:48 into the second period for his 16th of season.

-Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was also pointless in the two games prior to Saturday, but like Pastrnak he bounced back with two assists. After returning to the lineup on Nov. 10, McAvoy has two goals and two assists in ten games.

-Craig Smith is day-to-day with an upper body injury for a Boston Bruins team that’s getting pretty healthy at this point.

Vegas Golden Knights Notes

-Whether it’s Cassidy’s experience playing the Atlantic Division or not, the Vegas Golden Knights have been perfect against Atlantic Division teams going 7-0-0 to this point.

“I have noticed that our record against the Atlantic Division is really good. I know those teams a little better and can really help the pre-scout… we gotta another Atlantic Division one tomorrow that I should know about. I know the Bruins, they have obviously changed some things. They are playing great hockey and it will be a big challenge for us,” Cassidy said Sunday.

-The Golden Knights will be without their top defenseman Alex Pietrangelo for a third-straight game as he remains home due to personal reasons. They’re also missing defenseman Brett Howden who is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

-North Chelmsford, MA native and former Boston University star center Jack Eichel (undisclosed injury), is a game-time decision.

Betting Lines

Money Line: Bruins -180, Golden Knights +145

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+143), Golden Knights (-175)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-114), Under 6 (-107)

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-AJ Greer

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Vegas Golden Knights Lineup:

Forwards

Chandler Stephenson-Jack Eichel-Mark Stone

Reilly Smith-William Karlsson-Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter-Nicolas Roy-Phil Kessel

William Carrier-Jake Leschyshyn-Keegan Kolesar

Defense

Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague- Alec Martinez

Daniil Miromanov- Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill