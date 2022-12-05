Connect with us

Boston Bruins

Emotional Cassidy Gets Warm Welcome From Boston Bruins Fans

Published

2 hours ago

on

Boston Bruins

BOSTON – It’s hard to believe some hockey twitter regulars actually thought ex-head coach Bruce Cassidy might hear some boos in his return to the Boston Bruins on Monday night, but the longtime head coach heard cheers and received a fitting video tribute in his first game back as the bench boss for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Instead, Cassidy received a warm ovation from the TD Garden crowd following the video tribute and appeared emotional on the bench as he gestured to his heart and waved to Boston Bruins fans.

It was the closure and goodbye that Cassidy was never given after being dismissed this summer following five plus seasons coaching the Bruins where he made the playoffs each season and guided the Black and Gold to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019. It also appears that the Golden Knights came into Boston looking to prove a point as they lead 2-0 after the opening 20 minutes at the Garden in a strong effort that the Boston Bruins players anticipated from a group trying to win one for their coach.

The Boston Bruins players thought tonight’s return of Bruce Cassidy was going to be weird rather than emotional, with many players excelling this season under new head coach Jim Montgomery after many struggled last season. Jake DeBrusk captured those thoughts pretty clearly when he discussed Cassidy’s return to Boston after alleged friction between player and head coach helped move him to request a trade last season.

“With the things [that happened] in the offseason, I obviously wanted to come in with a statement [with my play] under the new coach. With the injuries we had at the time I knew there was going to be opportunity and I wanted to take it,” said Jake DeBrusk to Boston Hockey Now, who then was asked about Cassidy coming back to town. “It’s one of those things where it’s just another game. It’s probably going to be weird. It’s probably going to be weird for him as well.”

Related Topics:

Joe Haggerty has covered the Boston Bruins and the NHL for 18 years with NBC Sports Boston, WEEI.com, the Boston Metro and the Woburn Daily Times, and currently serves as lead Bruins reporter and columnist for Boston Hockey Now. Haggs always strives to capture the spirt of the thing any way that he can.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Copyright ©2020 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now.