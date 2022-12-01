Agent: Contract Extension Talks For David Pastrnak Remain Ongoing

While the Boston Bruins continue to run roughshod on the NHL, their general manager Don Sweeney continues do his best to keep superstar winger David Pastrnak wearing the Spoked B beyond this season.

In an email reply to an inquiry for an update on the contract extension talks between David Pastrnak and the Bruins, Pastrnak’s agent J.P. Barry told Boston Hockey Now that he remains in constant communication with Sweeney.

“I continue to speak to Don on a regular basis. I can’t really go into specifics as it doesn’t really help the process at this stage,” told BHN Thursday morning.

That’s a good sign for Bruins fans who become more worried with every David Pastrnak goal or assist, and multi-point game (10 so far this season), that the team’s leader in goals (14), and assists (18), will hit the unrestricted free agent market next July 1.

Just over a month ago, Sweeney told the media – with a bit more context – the same thing as Barry did to BHN on Thursday:

“J.P. [Barry] and I talk almost every day, as Pasta references,” Don Sweeney said of the contract negotiations between him and Barry on Oct. 27. “Just trying to find the common ground, and hopefully we get to a point that we can announce, but we’re not there. Other than the appetites that I referenced, communication has been good. Just haven’t found the end point yet.”

A day after that, an NHL executive wondered aloud to BHN if the Bruins and the David Pastrnak camp were approaching a mutually agreed upon shelving of contract talks, so they could stay focused on what has since become a historic start to their 2022-23 regular season.

“Donny and the Bruins obviously don’t want that but sometimes there comes a point during a long and grueling season where both sides just shelve it for the good of the player and the team in terms of focus and that doesn’t mean they won’t sign him at all,” the NHL exec pointed out.

Based on what Barry wrote Thursday, both sides seem far from putting any type of pause on their efforts to keep David Pastrnak playing for the Bruins for likely the next eight seasons.