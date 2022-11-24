Bruins Daily: Panthers Bite Back; NHL News And Rumors

The Boston Bruins had another win streak snapped at seven games thanks to too many trips to the sin-bin Wednesday against the Florida Panthers.

That and much more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Florida Panthers avenged a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins in Boston on Oct. 17 with a 5-2 win over the Black and Gold in Florida on Wednesday night. That snapped a seven-game win streak for the Bruins and was their most lopsided defeat so far this season.

There’s plenty of people (myself included), who bashed the Boston Bruins for firing Bruce Cassidy eating crow right now and his successor, Jim Montgomery has a lot to do with it.

National Hockey Now

FLA: Sasha Barkov was huge for the Panthers in the win over the Boston Bruins Wednesday night.

NYI: Ilya Sorokin was brilliant in a 49-save shutout and 3-0 win for the New York Islanders.

PGH: An emotional Evgeni Malkin thanked all involved in celebrating his 1,000th game.

PHI: Things just keep getting worse for the Philadelphia Flyers as they lost their eighth-straight game on Wednesday falling to Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals.

WSH: Here’s the Washington Capitals perspective on their 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

DAL: The Dallas Stars survived a chaotic third period and beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Wednesday.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche did not look like the defending Stanley Cup champions in a 4-3 loss to the lowly Vancouver Canucks.

VGK: Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights kept the Ottawa Senators reeling with a 4-1 win.

SJS: If you need money for the Holidays, bet the over in every San Jose Sharks game and thank me later. The Sharks lost another barnburner 8-5 to the Seattle Kraken.

Canada Hockey Now