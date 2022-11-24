Connect with us

Bruins Daily: Panthers Bite Back; NHL News And Rumors

Published

6 hours ago

on

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins had another win streak snapped at seven games thanks to too many trips to the sin-bin Wednesday against the Florida Panthers.

That and much more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Florida Panthers avenged a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins in Boston on Oct. 17 with a 5-2 win over the Black and Gold in Florida on Wednesday night. That snapped a seven-game win streak for the Bruins and was their most lopsided defeat so far this season.

There’s plenty of people (myself included), who bashed the Boston Bruins for firing Bruce Cassidy eating crow right now and his successor, Jim Montgomery has a lot to do with it.

National Hockey Now

FLA: Sasha Barkov was huge for the Panthers in the win over the Boston Bruins Wednesday night.

NYI: Ilya Sorokin was brilliant in a 49-save shutout and 3-0 win for the New York Islanders.

PGH: An emotional Evgeni Malkin thanked all involved in celebrating his 1,000th game.

PHI: Things just keep getting worse for the Philadelphia Flyers as they lost their eighth-straight game on Wednesday falling to Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals.

WSH: Here’s the Washington Capitals perspective on their 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

DAL: The Dallas Stars survived a chaotic third period and beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Wednesday.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche did not look like the defending Stanley Cup champions in a 4-3 loss to the lowly Vancouver Canucks.

VGK: Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights kept the Ottawa Senators reeling with a 4-1 win.

SJS: If you need money for the Holidays, bet the over in every San Jose Sharks game and thank me later. The Sharks lost another barnburner 8-5 to the Seattle Kraken.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: The Montreal Canadiens got some revenge for an embarrassing loss to the Blue Jackets last week by beating them 3-1 on Wednesday.

CGY: The Calgary Flames lost a hard-fought game 2-1 to the Penguins in a shootout.

 

 

 

 

 

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

