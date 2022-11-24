DraftKings Promo; Murph’s Turkey Day NFL Betting Picks

Are you ready for another DraftKings Promo from Boston Hockey Now?

It’s Thanksgiving Day in the USA and that means a triple header of NFL football to digest along with your turkey, stuffing and whatever you may enjoy on this holiday!

Get in the fun now and join thousands of BHN readers who have taken advantage of our unique weekly offers.

With this exclusive Boston Hockey Now DraftKings promo code below you can bet $5 and win $200 in free bets if your team wins!

Football betting fans, after registering through our links to claim the DraftKings promo code, you can earn $200 in bonus money after making a $5 wager on the winning team.

All DraftKings Sportsbook customers, have access to multiple bonuses, free-to-play games, a rewards program, and a variety of betting options. All you need is the DraftKings Mobile App.

Click here to use the DraftKings promo code for a bet $5, get $200 bonus bonus for winning your bet.

DraftKings Guide

Here are the steps to take in order to download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app and create an account.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Go to the cashier page to deposit at least $5 with any of the accepted payment methods. Place a $5 wager on whatever game you’d like.

You don’t even have to win! The Boston Hockey Now DraftKings Promo will give you $200 in bonus money to be used on any sports gambling betting lines like NFL games, MLB games, college football, UFC, and more.



**DraftKings Promo: Murph’s Picks**

Click here to claim the DraftKings promo code. Once you have signed up, make a $5 bet and, if your team wins, get 200$ in bonus winnings.

Buffalo Bills (7-3) @ Detroit Lions (4-6), 12:30 PM ET

Point Spread: Bills -9.5

Money Line: Bills -450, Lions +330

OVER/UNDER: 54.5

Pick:

Tease: I actually think the Lions, winners of three straight, and their high octane offense can hang for a while in this game. Combine their offensive prowess with that of the Bills and we’re loving a point spread-over/under tease here. Tease the Bills and the Over/Under down seven points.

Bills -2.5, Over 47.5

New York Giants (7-3) @ Dallas Cowboys (7-3), 4:30 PM ET

Point Spread: Cowboys -10

Money Line: Cowboys -574, Giants +400

OVER/UNDER: 45.5

Pick:

Look we get it; the aforementioned Lions’ offense torched the Giants at Met Life Stadium with the Giants coming off a bye, and the Cowboys throttled the Minnesota Vikings, so hence the Boys being the favorites here. But by 10 points? Not seeing it. These are two 7-3 teams in a huge divisional battle. Not only are we taking to Giants to cover but also to win outright.

Giants +400

New England Patriots (6-4) @ Minnesota Vikings (8-2), 8:20 PM ET

Point Spread: Vikings -2.5

Money Line: Vikings -144, Patriots +114

OVER/UNDER: 42.5

Pick:

This game promises to be a grinder with two solid defenses squaring off. The Vikings are also coming off the aforementioned blowout loss to the Cowboys so they will be amped up to redeem themselves.

Take the Vikings -2.5 and the UNDER 42.5.

Click here to claim the DraftKings promo code. Once you have signed up, make a $5 bet and, if your team wins, get 200$ in bonus winnings.