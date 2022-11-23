Bruins Daily: Bergeron Love; Chychrun Trade Ransom

If the Boston Bruins are interested in acquiring Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun on the NHL trade market, they will need to pay a hefty ransom.

That and much more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins will likely be missing winger Trent Frederic tonight when they close out their two-game Florida roadie against the Panthers in Sunrise. Craig Smith is expected to draw back into the lineup.

On Monday, those who have cheered for, covered as media, played with Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron were reminded once again, how lucky they are.

National Hockey Now

NYI: It appears that the New York Islanders are finally playing to their capabilities after a brutal season in 2021-22 and a rough start to this season.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins are sporting a new-look powerplay.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers are suddenly one of the most banged up clubs in the NHL and it’s likely going to stay that way for awhile.

WSH: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson hasn’t been mincing words lately when describing the recent play of his team and himself.

FLA: Eric Staal is doing what he has to do to stay in the NHL and lately that means playing on the penalty kill more for the Florida Panthers.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings have tightened up on defense and its showing in the standings.

DAL: Dallas Stars winger Denis Gurianov has been cleared to play against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight.

COL: The shuttle between the Colorado Avalanche and their AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles continues.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights should be proactive on the NHL trade market in their search for forward depth. Could the Montreal Canadiens and Mike Hoffman be a match.

SJS: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is off to a great start points wise but how are his analytical numbers matching up? This is something plenty of pro scouts are focused on right now with Karlsson on the NHL trade market.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: A Montreal Canadiens prospect scored a goalie goal recently. CGY: Dillon Dube’s resurgence is helping the Calgary Flames gain some traction. NHL

By all accounts, Arizona Coyotes general manager isn’t backing off his asking price (two first round picks and either a prospect or young player), for defenseman Jakob Chychrun on the NHL trade market.