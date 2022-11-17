Talking Points: Krejci’s Two Goals Powers Boston Bruins Win

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night.

GOLD STAR: With the Boston Bruins pulling away in the third period, it was David Krejci that helped lead the team to victory by stepping up into a role finishing off plays rather than his traditional playmaking ways. First it was as a trailer to a play where Pavel Zacha outmuscled Ivan Provorov for a puck and then dished it to Krejci for the open run to the Philadelphia net. Then it was Krejci on the backdoor taking a slick Nick Foligno pass from the net-front position for the power play goal to put the icing on the cake. In total Krejci finished with the two goals, five shot attempts and plus-1 rating in 17:16 of ice time to go along with a 5-for-9 performance in the face-off dot.

BLACK EYE: Ivan Provorov has fallen quite a bit from the coveted player that the Boston Bruins actually liked among the cream of the crop for 2015 NHL defenseman prospects – behind Noah Hanifin and Zach Werenski, of course – and was not at all good on Thursday night. He finished with a team-worst minus-2 and no shots on net in 23:25 of ice time and was completely dominated by Pavel Zacha in a pivotal battle for the puck in front of the Flyers net. Zacha won the puck and then reached around Provorov to feed a pass to David Krejci for the insurance goal as the Bruins pulled away in the third period. One would have to imagine that John Tortorella is not going to be too kind to Provorov during Friday’s video session at Flyers practice.

TURNING POINT: It was the Tomas Nosek offensive juggernaut that really got things going in the second period when he finished off a great Nick Foligno pass while cutting to the net. That finally put the Boston Bruins in the lead after a scoreless slog of a first period and gave them the higher ground against a Flyers team really battling with their teamwide confidence. Once they had the lead and then built on it with a Jake DeBrusk power play goal in the third period, the Bruins were off and running against the reeling Flyers.

HONORABLE MENTION: Nick Foligno is something special these days. He had the primary helper on the first and last goal scored by the Boston Bruins and continues to play with the kind of confidence and effectiveness that just wasn’t there last year. The two assists came in 12:01 of very effective ice time for the veteran forward, who now has three goals and 11 points this season in 17 games after finishing with two goals and 13 points in 64 games for the Black and Gold last season.

BY THE NUMBERS: 300 – the number of career assists for Nick Foligno after dishing out a couple of helpers in Boston’s win over the Flyers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “17 games, 15 wins. That is crazy.” –David Krejci on the start to this season for the Boston Bruins.