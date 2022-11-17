Connect with us

Boston Bruins

Game 17: Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers Lines, Preview

Published

45 seconds ago

on

Boston Bruins

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (14-2-0, 28 pts) vs Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, 17 pts)

TIME: 7 P.M. ET,

TV: NESN, NBCSP

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins will be looking for a record 10 straight wins on home ice to start the season and their fifth straight win overall.

–Linus Ullmark will be back between the pipes for the Boston Bruins tonight. Ullmark is 11-1-0, with a 1.96 GAA and .936 save percentage.

-Defenseman Anton Stralman will draw into the lineup tonight and Jakub Zboril will watch from above as a healthy scratch. This is Stralman’s fifth game with the Bruins this season after making the team on a professional tryout out of training camp.

-Boston Bruins winger Craig Smith will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game. Smith remains a constant in NHL trade chatter and his days in Boston seem numbered.

-Defenseman Derek Forbort remains week to week after surgery on a broken middle finger.

Philadelphia Flyers

-Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart is an early candidate for comeback player of the year. After two dismal seasons, the 24-year-old has bounced back nicely early on here going 6-2-3 with a 2.42 GAA and .929 save percentage. Hart will get the nod between the pipes tonight.

-With Sean Couturier out 3-4 months, Dorchester, MA native Kevin Hayes is centering the top line for the Flyers. Hayes has four goals and 12 assists in 16 games.

-Former Boston College forward Patrick Brown was activated off injured reserve and will be in the lineup tonight.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-David Krejci-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Pavel Zacha

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-A.J. Greer

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Connor Clifton

Anton Stralman-Brandon Carlo

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Keith Kinkaid

Philadelphia Flyers Lineup:

Forwards

Scott Laughton-Kevin Hayes-Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett-Noah Cates-Zack MacEwen

Max Willman-Morgan Frost-Joel Farabee

Nick Deslauriers-Lukas Sedlak-Patrick Brown.

Defense

Ivan Provorov-Tony DeAngelo.

Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun.

Nick Seeler-Rasmus Ristolainen

Goalies

Carter Hart

Felix Sandstrom

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Copyright ©2020 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now.