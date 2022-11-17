Boston Bruins
Game 17: Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (14-2-0, 28 pts) vs Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, 17 pts)
TIME: 7 P.M. ET,
TV: NESN, NBCSP
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Boston Bruins Notes
-The Boston Bruins will be looking for a record 10 straight wins on home ice to start the season and their fifth straight win overall.
–Linus Ullmark will be back between the pipes for the Boston Bruins tonight. Ullmark is 11-1-0, with a 1.96 GAA and .936 save percentage.
-Defenseman Anton Stralman will draw into the lineup tonight and Jakub Zboril will watch from above as a healthy scratch. This is Stralman’s fifth game with the Bruins this season after making the team on a professional tryout out of training camp.
-Boston Bruins winger Craig Smith will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game. Smith remains a constant in NHL trade chatter and his days in Boston seem numbered.
-Defenseman Derek Forbort remains week to week after surgery on a broken middle finger.
Philadelphia Flyers
-Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart is an early candidate for comeback player of the year. After two dismal seasons, the 24-year-old has bounced back nicely early on here going 6-2-3 with a 2.42 GAA and .929 save percentage. Hart will get the nod between the pipes tonight.
-With Sean Couturier out 3-4 months, Dorchester, MA native Kevin Hayes is centering the top line for the Flyers. Hayes has four goals and 12 assists in 16 games.
-Former Boston College forward Patrick Brown was activated off injured reserve and will be in the lineup tonight.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall-David Krejci-Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Pavel Zacha
Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-A.J. Greer
Defense:
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Connor Clifton
Anton Stralman-Brandon Carlo
Goalies:
Linus Ullmark
Keith Kinkaid
Philadelphia Flyers Lineup:
Forwards
Scott Laughton-Kevin Hayes-Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett-Noah Cates-Zack MacEwen
Max Willman-Morgan Frost-Joel Farabee
Nick Deslauriers-Lukas Sedlak-Patrick Brown.
Defense
Ivan Provorov-Tony DeAngelo.
Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun.
Nick Seeler-Rasmus Ristolainen
Goalies
Carter Hart
Felix Sandstrom