Game 17: Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (14-2-0, 28 pts) vs Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, 17 pts)

TIME: 7 P.M. ET,

TV: NESN, NBCSP

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins will be looking for a record 10 straight wins on home ice to start the season and their fifth straight win overall.

–Linus Ullmark will be back between the pipes for the Boston Bruins tonight. Ullmark is 11-1-0, with a 1.96 GAA and .936 save percentage.

-Defenseman Anton Stralman will draw into the lineup tonight and Jakub Zboril will watch from above as a healthy scratch. This is Stralman’s fifth game with the Bruins this season after making the team on a professional tryout out of training camp.

-Boston Bruins winger Craig Smith will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game. Smith remains a constant in NHL trade chatter and his days in Boston seem numbered.

-Defenseman Derek Forbort remains week to week after surgery on a broken middle finger.

Philadelphia Flyers

-Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart is an early candidate for comeback player of the year. After two dismal seasons, the 24-year-old has bounced back nicely early on here going 6-2-3 with a 2.42 GAA and .929 save percentage. Hart will get the nod between the pipes tonight.

-With Sean Couturier out 3-4 months, Dorchester, MA native Kevin Hayes is centering the top line for the Flyers. Hayes has four goals and 12 assists in 16 games.

-Former Boston College forward Patrick Brown was activated off injured reserve and will be in the lineup tonight.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-David Krejci-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Pavel Zacha

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-A.J. Greer

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Connor Clifton

Anton Stralman-Brandon Carlo

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Keith Kinkaid

Philadelphia Flyers Lineup:

Forwards

Scott Laughton-Kevin Hayes-Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett-Noah Cates-Zack MacEwen

Max Willman-Morgan Frost-Joel Farabee

Nick Deslauriers-Lukas Sedlak-Patrick Brown.

Defense

Ivan Provorov-Tony DeAngelo.

Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun.

Nick Seeler-Rasmus Ristolainen

Goalies

Carter Hart

Felix Sandstrom