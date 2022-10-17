Game 3: Boston Bruins Vs. Florida Panthers Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Florida Panthers @ Boston Bruins

TIME: 7 P.M. ET, TD Garden

TV: NESN, ESPN+

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

The Boston Bruins are looking to make it a perfect 3-0-0 on the season after wins against the Washington Capitals and Arizona Coyotes to open the season. The Bruins have won each of their first two games on the road and at home over the first few days, and have outscored opponents by an 11-5 margin in those two victories.

It was David Pastrnak, David Krejci and the Czeching Line in the opening night win over Washington, and it was the bottom-6 in the second game with AJ Greer scoring two goals, Nick Foligno adding a goal and two points and Charlie Coyle chipping in with a goal and two points as well. Will the Boston Bruins be able to continue the winning ways against an Atlantic Division foe as they host the Florida Panthers on Monday night?

That is the question this time around with perhaps their biggest challenge arriving in the form of the Panthers.

Boston Bruins Notes

-A new defenseman will be making his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins as 28-year-old Dan Renouf has been called up after being one of the last players cut from NHL training camp.

The Boston Bruins are expecting Renouf to be a stay-at-home type replacement for the injured Brandon Carlo.

“I think that’s kind of my bread and butter, being a steady guy that stays back. But in the new NHL hockey, even from my rookie year, I’ve incorporated being up the ice and being part of the breakouts and kind of being able to create offensively in the O-zone,” said Renouf. “It’s something I’ve been working on my whole career, being a 200-foot player.”

-Brandon Carlo (upper body) is out with no timetable on his return after taking a hit in Saturday night’s win over the Coyotes. Jake DeBrusk (upper body) is also out after absorbing a hit in last week’s opening win over the Washington Capitals.

-Linus Ullmark is expected to get the start after making 33 saves in Wednesday night’s win over the Capitals as the Bruins are alternating goaltenders to start the season.

Florida Panthers Notes

-The Panthers are finishing up a three game road trip to start their season after notching victories in each of the first two games, including a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres last weekend.

-Colin White picked up his 100th career point while scoring a goal against the Sabres in last weekend’s win.

–Through two games, new power forward Matthew Tkachuk has snapped off a team-high 20 shots on net with most of them coming in high-danger areas. Tkachuk looks like he’s going to be very comfortable in his new Florida environs.

–Sergei Bobrovsky is getting the start for the Panthers against the Bruins after stopping 32-of-33 shots in a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Taylor Hall-Patrice Bergeron-Craig Smith

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-Jakub Lauko

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm-Connor Clifton

Mike Reilly-Dan Renouf

Derek Forbort-Jakub Zboril

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Florida Panthers Lineup:

Forwards:

Carter Verhaeghe-Alex Barkov-Sam Reinhart

Rudolfs Balcers-Sam Bennett-Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen-Aaron Lundell-Colin White

Ryan Lomberg-Nick Cousins-Patrick Hornqvist

Defensemen:

Gus Forsling-Aaron Ekblad

Marc Staal-Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura-Radko Gudas

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky