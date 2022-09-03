Bruins Daily: Forbort; Canucks Sign Miller; Canadiens-Rangers Rumor

Derek Forbort could be an unsung hero for the Boston Bruins again and the latest NHL trade rumors and news in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

My Boston Hockey Now partner-in-crime, Joe Haggerty and I will be previewing every Boston Bruins player expected to be on the 2022-23 roster until we hit training camp. On Friday, I looked at Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Could the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers revisit pre-2021 NHL trade deadline talks with Rangers defenseman Nils Lundkvist now on the NHL trade market? VAN: You can take Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller off the NHL trade market as the Vancouver Canucks locked him up to a 7-year, $56 million contract that carries a $8M AAV. Here’s a deeper look into how Miller took one for his Vancouver Canucks teammates and hopefully a chance to play for a Stanley Cup in Vancouver. National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders are getting ready to celebrate their 50th season in the NHL.

PGH: On Friday, after speaking to two players that played in the NHL last season but are looking for employment elsewhere now, I wondered how any North American pro player in his right mind could consider playing in the KHL right now? How can anyone take blood money from those complicit with the unjust invasion and attempted genocide from Russia in Ukraine?

Serious question here: To any North American pro hockey player still waiting for an NHL contract, why would you decide to play in the KHL over AHL right now? The K is struggling to pay players and many times simply chooses not to even if they have the money. Not to mention… pic.twitter.com/YH1SNplN46 — MurphysLaw74 (@MurphysLaw74) September 2, 2022

Plenty of NHL fans agreed with me and so does Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

PHI: With Zack MacEwen and Nic Deslauriers potentially playing on the same line, the Philadelphia Flyers could have one of the most aggravating and toughest lines in the NHL.

WSH: Is Washington Capitals defenseman Vincent Iorio an under-the-radar player to watch heading into the 2022-23 season?

DET: Former Detroit Red Wings forward Sam Gagner signed a one-year, league-minimum, $750,000 contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

COL: New Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexander Georgiev will wear No. 40 for the Avalanche.

SJS: Our man in San Jose, Sheng Peng, takes a deep dive into how the San Jose Sharks can use new acquisition Luke Kunin this season.

NHL

The Edmonton Oilers have signed former Colorado Avalanche defenceman and 2022 Stanley Cup champion Ryan Murray to a one-year, league-minimum, $750,000 contract.

Could the Toronto Maple Leafs shake up the NHL trade and/or free agent market this Labour Day weekend?