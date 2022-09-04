Bruins Daily: Frederic; Bedard Sweepstakes; NHL Rumors

Can Boston bruins forward Trent Frederic finally live up to the instant hype he had when he entered the NHL?

That, more Boston Bruins and NHL news, as well as NHL trade rumors.

Boston Bruins

My Boston Hockey Now partner-in-crime, Joe Haggerty and I will be previewing every Boston Bruins player expected to be on the 2022-23 roster until we hit training camp. On Saturday, Haggs looked at Bruins forward Trent Frederic.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: If you’re hoping for the Montreal Canadiens to be in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, then the odds are in your favor. CGY: Could veteran froward Joe Thornton be the perfect fit as a PTO for the Calgary Flames? VAN: Another soul lost to ALS and one that was close to Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. National Hockey Now

PGH: Our lads in the Burgh are battling it out on whether the Pittsburgh Penguins should extend goalie Tristan Jarry or let him play out his walk year.

PHI: Is Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart ready to bounce back and realize his potential?

WSH: Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is set to return to Washington DC in a few days despite fears about getting out of Russia.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings are doubling down on the name Ivan.

COL: Erik Johnson had his day with Lord Stanley this weekend as the Colorado Avalanche Cup tour continued.

VGK: Are the Vegas Golden Knights home jerseys really the worst in the league?

SJS: Speaking of jerseys, the San Jose Sharks may be rebranding for the 2023-24 season.

NHL

Canada and USA are set to do battle for Gold again in the Women’s World Championships, and the Spooner and Small families are ready to cheer it on.

Forward Evgeny Svechnikov has agreed to a one-year, two-way deal with the San Jose Sharks, his agent said Saturday.

