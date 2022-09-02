Bruins Daily: Nosek; Dach; Oettinger; NHL News And Rumors

What are the expectations for Boston Bruins center Tomas Nosek this season?

That, Boston Bruins news and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

My Boston Hockey Now partner-in-crime, Joe Haggerty and I will be previewing every Boston Bruins player expected to be on the 2022-23 roster until we hit training camp. On Thursday, Haggs looked at Boston Bruins center Tomas Nosek and later today, I’ll examine defenseman Derek Forbort.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Defenseman Alexander Romanov will wear No. 28 for the New York Islanders.

PGH: Should the Pittsburgh Penguins sign goalie Tristan Jarry to an extension or let the final season of his contract play out?

PHI: How has marriage affected Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton?

WSH: Will Peter Laviolette III make the 2022-23 Washington Capitals roster and play for his Dad this season?

FLA: Is Florida Panthers rear guard Aaron Ekblad a top 5 defenseman in the NHL right now?

DET: Former Detroit Red Wings star and head coach of Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL), Igor Larionov is taking heat from the Russian media for signing his 24-year-old son Igor Larionov Jr. recently.

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

VGK: Our man in Sin City, Owen Krepps, wonders if the Vegas Golden Knights improved this offseason after missing the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in franchise history last season?

SJS: So, what are some realistic expectations for the San Jose Sharks this season and who gets traded by the 2023 NHL trade deadline?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Per a report from Eric Engels of Sportsnet, the Montreal Canadiens and Kirby Dach are discussing a four-year contract with a $3.5 million AAV for the 21-year-old centre. CAL: The Calgary Flames continue to add to their coaching staff for their AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers. VAN: There has been constant trade chatter regarding Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller since the weeks leading into the March 21 NHL trade deadline since Miller is set to become an unrestricted free agent next July, but what about Canucks captain Bo Horvat who is also entering his walk year?

NHL

The Dallas Stars finally locked up restricted free agent goalie Jake Oettinger Thursday, inking their starting netminder to a three-year, $12 million contract.