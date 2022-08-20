Bruins Daily: Pastrnak; Canada Wins World Juniors; NHL Rumors

Canada won another World Junior gold; NHL trade rumours, and NHL news from your penultimate Saturday of August.

That, Boston Bruins news and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

World Juniors

Hockey Canada beat Finland in an exciting finale to a two-part 2022 World Juniors with the stick of God from Mason McTavish. Congrats my Canadian friends and readers!

Boston Bruins

On August 10, Boston Bruins general manager told the media that talks on a contract extension for David Pastrnak were ongoing but nine days later, Pastrnak told the Czech media that negotiations were on hold. Pastrnak didn’t seem to worried about it, but what gives?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Montreal Canadiens prospect Joshua Roy made a huge impact at the 2022 World Junior Championships after originally being cut by Hockey Canada last summer. CAL: Newly signed Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri is convinced that he can help the Flames get over the hump and win the Stanley Cup. VAN: The Vancouver Canucks had some prospects facing off against each other in the Gold Medal game of the 2022 World Junior Championships Saturday night.

NYI: New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has been called stubborn and that could be a proper description because he does not want to pay the market price to gain cap space and add to his team.

PGH: After originally drafting him as general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has signed Boston College defenceman Jack St. Ivany after the Flyers relinquished his rights.

PHI: Philadelphia and national hockey fans have ranked the management brass of the Philadelphia Flyers the worst in the NHL.

WSH: Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin and other Russian players will remain banned from IIHF events in 2023.

FLA: My partner-in-scribe at Montreal Hockey Now, Marco D’Amico explained the madness of the conditional first round pick and future considerations involved in the Montreal Canadiens acquiring Sean Monahan on the NHL trade market from the Calgary Flames. Now Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now explains how the Florida Panthers and Matthew Tkachuk are involved in this bizarre NHL trade return.

DET:Could new Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron compete for the Hart Trophy? Uh. …NO!

COL: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon brought the Stanley Cup back to Halifax and it was a blast!

SJS: Unfortunately this will bother too many readers and those in the NHL and hockey world, but as Lizz Child wrote for San Jose Hockey Now, it’s time to evolve and stop the discrimination against women in hockey!