Boston Bruins Invite Free Agent Forward To Camp

The Boston Bruins haven’t decided on any big-name NHL training camp invites with the preseason still weeks away, but they are rounding out their camp roster.

It isn’t a “next stop championship” kind of transaction and it isn’t even an NHL transaction really given the inexperienced player involved, but it is a transaction, nonetheless.

The Boston Bruins have invited farmhand right wing/center Keltie Jeri-Leon to Boston Bruins training camp on a tryout basis after he played with the Maine Mariners and Providence Bruins for stints last season, per our friends at Cap Friendly.

The undrafted 22-year-old Jeri-Leon had a solid ECHL season in Maine with 19 goals and 35 points in 57 games after strong back-to-back WHL seasons as an overage player and got a few AHL games where he clearly must have shown the B’s something. The forward has decent size at 6-foot, 201-pounds and his offensive numbers have been solid for the last few years, but this player’s upside doesn’t look to be much beyond being a possible minor league depth player at this point.

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

Certainly, it’s not like the big-name Boston Bruins possibilities thrown out by BHN partner-in-crime James Murphy earlier this week with names like PK Subban and Keith Yandle out there as possible training camp invites to bolster the back-end competition, particularly with Matt Grzelcyk, Mike Reilly and Charlie McAvoy all coming off offseason surgery rehabs.

Jeri-Leon would also seem like a likely invite to the rookie training camp set to get underway in the middle of September with the B’s participating again this season in the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo with rookie teams from the Sabres, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators.

Undrafted 5-foot-9, 191-pound forward Brayden Schuurman will also be part of Boston’s prospect team next month after 29 goals and 54 points in 68 games for the Victoria Royals in the WHL.