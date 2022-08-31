Connect with us

Boston Bruins

2022-23 Bruins Stanley Cup, Conference, And Division Odds

Published

9 hours ago

on

Boston Bruins

There’s just six weeks to go until the Boston Bruins open their 2022-23 regular season in the nation’s capital against the Washington Capitals. With the arrival of a new season growing closer, DraftKings has released their NHL future odds and here’s how the Boston Bruins stack up with 42 days until the puck drops on their 99th NHL season.

Stanley Cup

The Boston Bruins are currently +2800 to win the 2023 Stanley Cup at the DraftKings Sports Book. That’s a drop of 400 from last year at this time. The oddsmakers are now saying that the Bruins have the ninth best chance of winning the 2023 Stanley Cup. As for the odds-on favorite, the Colorado Avalanche come in at +380 to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. Two Atlantic Division rivals of the Boston Bruins came in as the second highest favorites to hoist Lord Stanley as the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs are both +850.

Eastern  Conference

The Panthers and Maple Leafs are both favorites to win the Eastern Conference this season at +450. The Bruins, who last called themselves the ‘Beasts of the East’ in the 2018-19, are at +1300 to win the Prince of Wales trophy. The Carolina Hurricanes (+550), Tampa Bay Lightning (+600), Pittsburgh (+900), and New York Rangers (+1000), are all higher favorites to win the Eastern Conference.

Atlantic Division

DraftKings

MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ

GET THE APP
DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS!WELCOME BONUS
$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet!BET NOW

After finishing fourth in the Atlantic Division in the 2022-23 regular season, the Boston Bruins are +1100 to take the Atlantic in the 2022-23 season. The Bruins last division title was in the COVID-shortened and interrupted 2019-20 season, when they also won the President’s Trophy as the best regular season team. The Toronto Maple Leafs are favored to take the Atlantic Division this season at +180, the Florida Panthers, the defending Atlantic Division champions, are at +200 and the three straight defending Eastern Conference champions, Tampa Bay Lightning are at +280 to win the Atlantic Division this season.

So what say you Boston Bruins fans, do you agree with the oddsmakers at DraftKings sportsbook? Can Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, David Pastrnak and co. prove them wrong?

Don’t forget to enjoy the Boston Hockey Now DraftKings Promo here!

 

 

 

Related Topics:

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

2 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mrbruin4

Regular season does not really matter. Make the playoffs be healthy and playing well and any playoff team have a shot

2
Reply
Clacker47

Big Bruins fan but with the injuries to start the season, lack of any decent off season upgrades and a severe downgrade in coaching…Bruins miss the playoffs sadly!!
Hope that will finally get a change in the front office that they desperately need.

2
Reply

Copyright ©2020 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now.