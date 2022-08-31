2022-23 Bruins Stanley Cup, Conference, And Division Odds

There’s just six weeks to go until the Boston Bruins open their 2022-23 regular season in the nation’s capital against the Washington Capitals. With the arrival of a new season growing closer, DraftKings has released their NHL future odds and here’s how the Boston Bruins stack up with 42 days until the puck drops on their 99th NHL season.

Stanley Cup

The Boston Bruins are currently +2800 to win the 2023 Stanley Cup at the DraftKings Sports Book. That’s a drop of 400 from last year at this time. The oddsmakers are now saying that the Bruins have the ninth best chance of winning the 2023 Stanley Cup. As for the odds-on favorite, the Colorado Avalanche come in at +380 to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. Two Atlantic Division rivals of the Boston Bruins came in as the second highest favorites to hoist Lord Stanley as the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs are both +850.

Eastern Conference

The Panthers and Maple Leafs are both favorites to win the Eastern Conference this season at +450. The Bruins, who last called themselves the ‘Beasts of the East’ in the 2018-19, are at +1300 to win the Prince of Wales trophy. The Carolina Hurricanes (+550), Tampa Bay Lightning (+600), Pittsburgh (+900), and New York Rangers (+1000), are all higher favorites to win the Eastern Conference.

Atlantic Division

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

After finishing fourth in the Atlantic Division in the 2022-23 regular season, the Boston Bruins are +1100 to take the Atlantic in the 2022-23 season. The Bruins last division title was in the COVID-shortened and interrupted 2019-20 season, when they also won the President’s Trophy as the best regular season team. The Toronto Maple Leafs are favored to take the Atlantic Division this season at +180, the Florida Panthers, the defending Atlantic Division champions, are at +200 and the three straight defending Eastern Conference champions, Tampa Bay Lightning are at +280 to win the Atlantic Division this season.

So what say you Boston Bruins fans, do you agree with the oddsmakers at DraftKings sportsbook? Can Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, David Pastrnak and co. prove them wrong?

Don’t forget to enjoy the Boston Hockey Now DraftKings Promo here!