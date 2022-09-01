Bruins Daily: Bruins Stanley Cup Odds; Sabres Go Retro; NHL Rumors

What do the oddsmakers think of the 2022-23 Boston Bruins and their chances at winning the 2023 Stanley Cup?

That, Boston Bruins news and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sports Book don’t seem to think too highly of the 2022-23 Boston Bruins.

The Boston Bruins have invited Keltie Jeri-Leon to training camp on a tryout basis after he played with the Maine Mariners and Providence Bruins for stints last season.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Could Sean Monahan be the steal of the offseason NHL trade market? His former head coach, Bob Hartley, thinks so. CAL: Speaking of Sean Monahan, in a recent intro to Montreal Canadiens fans video produced by the team, Monahan revealed the culprit behind the popular (55,000 followers), parody Twitter account @boringmonahan and it was his former Calgary Flames teammate and retired NHLer Chris Butler. Great read here by our man in Cowtown, Steve Macfarlane. VAN: Some Vancouver Canucks players are getting in some quality on-ice workouts ahead of training camp later this month. National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders prospect Aatu Räty is looking to prove the scouts wrong this season and show he should’ve been drafted higher in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

PGH: Did Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan help change the way the NHL game is coached and played?

PHI: Scott Laughton is ready to show new Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella why he is regarded as one of the Flyers’ most relentless players.

WSH: Vladimir Plyuschev, the head coach for the Supreme League’s Kazzinc-Torpedo, told sports.ru on Wednesday that the league should have done more to get Alex Ovechkin and company to play back home to Russia and the KHL rather than remain at the NHL level. Yeah, because playing in Russia and a struggling and corrupt league is so appealing..no thanks!

FLA: When will the Florida Panthers start their 2022-23 training camp?

DET: What will it take for the Detroit Red Wings to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016?

COL: Adrian Dater provides some random Colorado Avalanche thoughts as the calendar turns to September.

VGK: What will the Vegas Golden Knights forward lines look like this season?

SJS: The Aidin Hill trade was a win-win for the San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights according to Sheng Peng.

NHL

Will the Arizona Coyotes be able to sellout 5,000-seat Mullet Arena?

Black and Red is back for the Buffalo Sabres this season as their third jersey was revealed on Wednesday.

Black and red is BACK. 😤 Our third jersey drops this November. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 31, 2022

Finally, as someone who travels between Montreal and Boston frequently, I am praying that this proposed Montreal-Boston train line happens!