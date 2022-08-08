Bruins Daily: NHL Ignoring CTE Facts; NHL Rumors

The NHL continues to ignore facts on CTE and concussions and the New York Islanders and Vegas Golden Knights continue to be the subject of NHL trade rumors.

That, more NHL trade and free agent rumors and NHL news in the latest Bruins Daily:

Why does the NHL continually put the bottom line above its players’ health, when it’s the players that are making them all that money? Once again the league of denial is acting like 2020 Election deniers and flat out denying reality and facts staring them right in the face. They’re still denying a link between repeated brain trauma & long-term neurological disorders. Meanwhile, players like former Boston Bruins goalie, two-time Vezina trophy and Conn Smythe winner Tim Thomas suffer the consequences.

Despite former NHL players being diagnosed with CTE, and despite hearing from former players like Tim Thomas, who has shared how concussions made him nonfunctional after his NHL career, the NHL still denies a link between repeated brain trauma & long-term neurological disorders. https://t.co/OK7V2KDqpb — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) August 8, 2022

NYI: The New York Islanders are going to need to make a cap-cutting move on the NHL trade market to accommodate UFA centre Nazem Kadri if they sign him. Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau be the odd-man out?

PGH: Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby turned 35 on Sunday; will age finally catch up to the future hall of famer?

PHI: After some curious moves – and sometimes, lack of movement – on the NHL trade and free agent markets, is Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher on the hot seat?

WSH: After a busy offseason on the NHL trade and free agent markets, what are the new-look Washington Capitals going to be like on the ice?

FLA: What records will Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov break this season?

DET: Former Detroit Red Wings defenceman Vladimir Konstantinov believes his former teammate and current Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is the best Red Wings player ever.

COL: Likely former Colorado Avalanche centre Nazem Kadri is asking for $9 million per season on the UFA market.

VGK: Can the Vegas Golden Knights still sign Nicolas Roy and Nicolas Hague without making a cap-cutting move on the NHL trade market?

SJS: Are the San Jose Sharks about to move a goalie on the NHL trade market?

