Bruins Daily: Bergeron, Krejci, Zacha; MacKinnon; NHL Rumors

The Colorado Avalanche may have to shed some cap space on the NHL trade market since Nathan MacKinnon wants the Brinks truck backing up to his wallet.

Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci signed team-friendly deals with the Boston Bruins.

That, Boston Bruins news, and more NHL trade and free agent rumors in the latest Bruins Daily:

On Monday, after signing a new one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron confirmed that his former agent and current Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes didn’t even try to lure Bergeron to the other side of the Bruins-Canadiens rivalry.

Patrice Bergeron and fellow Bruins centre David Krejci defined ‘taking one for the team’ with their WAY below market value one-year contracts they signed on Monday.

The Boston Bruins also locked up forward Pavel Zacha to a one-year, $3.5 million contract and avoided arbitration.

MTL: Montreal Canadiens prospect Filip Mesar can’t wait until the dream of playing with his best buddy and 2022 top overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky in the NHL becomes a reality VAN: Our man in VAN says that despite the fact he helped break their hearts in 2011, Vancouver Canucks fans can’t help but like Patrice Bergeron. I think Montreal Canadiens fans would agree. National Hockey Now

COL: Nice scoop by my buddy Adrian Dater at Colorado Hockey Now! Per a source to AD, Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon is looking to become the highest paid player in the NHL on his next contract. MacKinnon can become a UFA next July.

NYI: Are the New York Islanders about to execute their plan on the NHL trade market to accommodate the contract the NHL world believes they have in place with UFA centre Nazem Kadri?

PGH: Does the Patrice Bergeron contract cast Evgeni Malkin in a bad light after the four-year, $24.4 million contract he signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins? As a result of Malkin’s and Kris Letang’s (six years, $36.6 million), new contracts, the Penguins will likely have to use the NHL trade market to get cap compliant.

PHI: Who should Philadelphia Flyers fans be focused on at the continuation of the 2022 World Juniors?

WSH: The Washington Capitals have some prospects that appear ready to push for a spot on the NHL roster.

FLA: What should the Florida Panthers reverse retro jerseys look like?

DET: Some Detroit Red Wings prospects may have major impacts at the 2022 World Juniors.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights locked up forward and Quebec native Nicolas Roy to a five-year, $15 million contract and likely will need to move a player on the NHL trade market to become cap compliant.

SJS: Speaking of reverse retro jerseys, the San Jose Sharks are reportedly going to honor the California Golden Seals with theirs.

The Arizona St. Coyotes locked up forward Lawson Crouse to a five-year, $21.5 million contract.