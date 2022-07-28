Boston Bruins Announce Schedule For Rookie Camp Tourney

The Boston Bruins are still a little less than two months away from NHL training camp, but the key dates and starting points are beginning to come into focus for the Black and Gold. The Bruins will once again be traveling to the Harbor Center in Buffalo for the rookie prospects challenge in mid-September, which has been expanded to also include both the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators along with the incumbent Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins featuring rosters of NHL rookies, prospects and draft picks.

The Bruins unfortunately won’t play the Canadiens or the Sabres prospects in the three-game round robin taking place in the middle of September, but it certainly should be enough to get the first-year players ready for NHL training camp upon their return. The Prospects Challenge should be the long-awaited Boston Bruins return for 2021 first round pick Fabian Lysell, who missed this summer’s development camp while getting ready to play for Team Sweden in next month’s IIHF World Championships in Edmonton.

It will be the first real live look at the electric Lysell in almost a year for Boston Bruins talent evaluators amongst his pro hockey peers as they decide his trajectory for the upcoming season after a dominant WHL year (22 goals, 62 points in 53 games) with the Vancouver Giants that included plays like this:

Achei esse vídeo por aqui e me vi obrigada a postar, ele é muito meu bebê #fabianlysell #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/Tw0WIoA3bM — Karen Dutra 📖⚽️🏒🏈⚾️ (@KarenDutra18) March 21, 2022

Here’s the schedule for the Boston Bruins along with the five other teams suiting up at

Thursday, September 15

Buffalo vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 16

Boston vs. Ottawa, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 17

Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 18

Ottawa vs. Montreal, 12 p.m.

Monday, September 19

New Jersey vs. Boston, 10 a.m.

Buffalo vs. Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and will go on sale next month and rosters for the six teams will be announced closer to the dates of the tournament.