Did Montgomery Spill The Beans On Bergeron Returning?

Did new Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery spill the beans regarding Patrice Bergeron and his potential return to the Bruins?

In an interview on the TSN 1200 (Ottawa) Morning show with hosts John Rodenburg and former NHLer Shawn Simpson on Monday morning, Montgomery confirmed that he’s been in contact with the longtime Boston Bruins center and captain who remains unsigned. When asked to compare what it was like when he took the Dallas Stars head coaching job prior to the 2018-19 regular season to becoming head coach of the Boston Bruins this summer, Jim Montgomery immediately alluded to the numerous conversations he’s had with Bergeron since he was hired on July 1.

“It is [different]. Every time you go into a situation, every player’s wondering with a new coach: ‘Where do I fit in this guy’s plans and they’re waiting to see what you can do as far as preparation, as far as motivation and as far as how you can help them be the best version of themselves,” Montgomery said on TSN 1200 Tuesday morning.

“Ultimately as a coach, what you’re trying to do is push players to be their best individually so collectively we’re as good as we can be, and the thing that I know, after talking to Patrice Bergeron a couple of times now, is that there’s no question I don’t have to worry about what’s going on in the locker room.”

Rodenburg then promptly replied:

“Well I’m assuming by that then that you’ve pretty much told us he’s coming back then right?”

“Good try!” Montgomery replied.

Simpson then joked: “Or joining your staff”, to which he, Montgomery and Rodenburg then broke out laughing to.

Still one has to wonder why Montgomery would be staying in touch with Bergeron if he wasn’t returning?

The Boston Bruins have continued to express optimism that Bergeron and longtime Bruins center David Krejci will sign one-year, incentive-laden contracts to come back and play for the Bruins in the 2022-23 season. However, after the latest report to say that Bergeron’s contract was done, Patrice Bergeron went on TVA Sports on the first day of NHL free agency last Wednesday and denied that report, adding that he still needs time ‘reflect’ on his future. Later that same day, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney maintained his optimism.

“Nothing’s changed, there’s no update as of right now in terms of finalizing anything,” Sweeney said in his post Free Agent Frenzy press conference on July 13. “As I referenced the other day, I think we’re in a really good place with Patrice, just the timing and working out the details of his contract and allowing him to declare he’s good to go. Could be any timeframe there. Just working through some of the stuff, letting this day pass and again, he’s the only one who’s going to make that final announcement, because he’s the one with the final say. And David Krejci, we’ve had numerous discussions throughout the day. Going to try to continue to try to find some common ground there. Remains positive, but I just don’t have a clear cut answer for you.”