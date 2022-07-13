UPDATE: Bergeron Says Contract And ‘Reflection’ Not Done

In an interview with TVA Sports on Wednesday, Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron said that despite reports to the contrary, he was not ready to say that he and the Bruins have agreed to a new one-year contract. Bergeron also said that he needs more time to ‘reflect’

En entrevue à @TVASports Patrice Bergeron dit qu’il n’est pas prêt à confirmer son retour à Boston et que sa réflexion n’est pas terminée. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 13, 2022

Translation via Google Translate:

‘In interview at TVA Sports Patrice Bergeron says he is not ready to confirm his return to Boston and that his reflection is not over.’

Longtime NHL reporter François Gagnon of RDS reported Wednesday that Patrice Bergeron signed a one-year contract to return and play another season for the Boston Bruins.

François Gagnon tweeted this late Tuesday night:

“Patrice Bergeron will be back with the #Bruins next year. According to reliable information, the terms of the contract are already settled and the Bruins will confirm everything in the next few hours.”

Patrice Bergeron sera de retour avec les #Bruins l’an prochain. Selon une information digne de foi, les modalités du contrat sont déjà réglées et les Bruins confirmeront le tout au cours des prochaines heures. — Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) July 12, 2022

On Wednesday morning, just hours before the 2022 NHL Free Agency period began, Gagnon, a friend of Boston Hockey Now, text BHN this when asked what the details of the new Patrice Bergeron contract with the Bruins:

“It is signed. Dont know the amount. One year. Krejci question of hours.”

Apparently that is not the case just yet.

On three occasions since last Wednesday, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has continually expressed optimism that a new Patrice Bergeron contract would get done.

“Yeah, we’ve had discussions on Patrice and David,” Sweeney told the media at the Jim Montgomery press conference this past Monday. “I think both have positive news probably by design – maybe for Chris by design. Anyways as far as Patrice, real positive indications, he’s gone through his rehab and spent time with his family and indicated that he’ll come out in short order to make his declaration, but things have tracked along the right lines there.”

Sweeney also got more in depth on the David Krejci negotiations.

“Recently I’ve had numerous conversations with David Krejci about what his plans are,” the Bruins general manager said. “He spent a lot of time with his family as well and his decision could be forth coming, and we are hopeful that it is with us. I think we would welcome him back, we said that to him last year, that the door is open. And we have to make the pieces of the puzzle fit the door financially in the cap world, but I’ll do everything I possibly can to try and make that happen.”