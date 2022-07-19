Bruins Daily: Zacha Files For Arbitration; Flames Do Same For Tkachuk

The newest Boston Bruins player has filed for salary arbitration.

That, more Boston Bruins news, NHL trade rumors and more in the latest Bruins Daily:

Montreal Canadiens

New Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha has filed for salary arbitration potentially putting the Boston Bruins in even deeper cap hell.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Thankfully, the New York Islanders won’t have to worry about newly acquired defenseman and former Montreal Canadiens rearguard Alexander Romanov re-entering the Unites States from Russia because he’s already in Miami.

PGH: What will the forward lines and defensive pairings look like for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season based on the recent trades they made.

PHI: New Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella has a message for frustrated Flyers fans.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings have completed their 2022-23 coaching staff by hiring Jay Varady as an assistant coach.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks have signed restricted free agent Luke Kunin for two years with a $2.75 million dollar AAV and goalie Kaapo Kahkonen for two years with a $2.75 million AAV.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: In what could be taken as a clear indication that Carey Price likely won’t be ready for the start of the season, if at all, the Montreal Canadiens signed goalie Samuel Montembeault to a two-year, ONE-WAY, $2 million contract.

VAN: Heartbreaking news from former NESN Boston Bruins host Rob Simpson. In another sad wakeup call to those who may use cocaine, recreationally or regularly. Longtime Worcester Railers/Sharks PR guru and announcer Eric Lindquist recently died from an overdose of cocaine and the fentanyl mixed into the cocaine he was using. This mix is way too common now and too many, like Eric, are being lost way too young.

CAL: The Calgary Flames are taking forward Matthew Tkachuk into arbitration.

NHL

Longtime Chicago Blackhawks announcer Eddie Olczyk abruptly left the team and joined the Seattle Kraken broadcast team on Monday.