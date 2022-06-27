Connect with us

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins Announce Full Preseason Schedule

Published

3 hours ago

on

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins have officially moved on to the 2022-23 NHL season with Monday morning’s official announcement of their preseason schedule for the upcoming fall. It begins a busy offseason where the NHL Draft will be held up in Montreal at the Bell Centre at the beginning of next month and the Black and Gold will hold their development camp from July 5-11 at Warrior Ice Arena.

The Boston Bruins will open up the preseason with John Tortorella and the new-look Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, September 24 at the Wells Fargo Center and suit up for six exhibition games outside their division against the Flyers, New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils prior to getting ready for the regular season.

Here’s how the schedule breaks down:

This fall’s preseason schedule is a far cry from the recent past when the Boston Bruins routinely tangled with the rival Montreal Canadiens in the preseason, and usually had at least one exhibition trip to a far-flung Canadian outpost like Nova Scotia or Quebec City.

The final preseason tune-up will be Saturday, October 8 against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden a week after a rare preseason Saturday matinee against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. There’s obviously plenty of work to be done between now and then with the Boston Bruins still amidst a search for a new head coach that picked up in speed and urgency last week, and a discussion scheduled for this week as well between Patrice Bergeron and Boston Bruins management about his NHL future.

The Worcester Telegram and Gazette reported last week that Patrice Bergeron was leaning toward signing a one-year incentive-laden deal to play one more season in Black and Gold, but nothing has been signed or memorialized at this point with the Bergeron family on vacation last week.

Joe Haggerty has covered the Boston Bruins and the NHL for 18 years with NBC Sports Boston, WEEI.com, the Boston Metro and the Woburn Daily Times, and currently serves as lead Bruins reporter and columnist for Boston Hockey Now. Haggs always strives to capture the spirt of the thing any way that he can.

