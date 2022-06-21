Bruins Daily: Sweeney Update; NHL Trade Rumors; Stanley Cup Final

Despite the fact he’s currently working the phones on the NHL trade market and leading the search for a new head coach, Don Sweeney does not have a new contract with the Boston Bruins yet.

That, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

What’s the latest on a contract extension for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney?

National Hockey Now

PGH: A spell of bad draft picks is not only costing wins for the Pittsburgh Penguins but they’re also costing the Penguins money.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers fans have mixed views on the John Tortorella hiring.

WSH: What restricted and unrestricted free agents will Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan sign? Will he hit the NHL trade market?

FLA: Reports are surfacing that the Florida Panthers are reportedly adding Finland national coach Jukka Jalonen to their potential coaching search.

DET: As reported here leading into the NHL trade deadline and again recently, the Detroit Red Wings are interested in Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry. Does he make sense for the Wings though?

COL: Looks like Colorado Hockey Now scribes Adrian Dater and Terry Frei, two writers I respect immensely, had very different takes on the Stanley Cup Final after Game 2 and now after Game 3. I gotta agree with Frei on this one though, there was no way the Avalanche was going to sweep the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning made sure of that Monday in a 6-2 blowout win.

SJS: Former San Jose Sharks head coach Pete DeBoer is reportedly set to become the new head coach of the Dallas Stars.

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: There have been plenty of NHL Trade rumors surrounding the Montreal Canadiens potentially acquiring the second overall pick from the New Jersey Devils. However, it could cost them a package that would include goalie Cayden Primeau.

VAN: Could former Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban sign with the Vancouver Canucks this offseason?

NHL

Montreal Canadiens fans favorite Lightning player, Nikita Kucherov, left Monday’s Game 3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in the third period with an apparent injury and did not return.