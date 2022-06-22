Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Swayman All Rookie; Trade Rumors, Stanley Cup Final
NHL trade rumors are really starting to heat up; are the Boston Bruins in any?
Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman is All Rookie.
That, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was named as the goalie for the NHL’s 2022 All-Rookie team.
National Hockey Now
PGH: If Evgeni Malkin doesn’t return to the Pittsburgh Penguins, who could they target on the NHL trade market?
PHI: What type of players does John Tortorella want in the lineup for the Philadelphia Flyers?
WSH: Could the Washington Capitals target Vancouver Canucks centre J.T. Miller on the NHL trade market? What about Colorado Avalanche centre Nazem Kadri in NHL free agency?
DET: Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider won the 2022 Calder Trophy as rookie of the year.
COL: Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar won the 2022 Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenceman.
SJS: How did San Jose Hockey Now Sheng Peng’s NHL Awards picks line up?
Canada Hockey Now
VAN: So just how good is new Vancouver Canucks new signing Andrey Kuzmenko? Our man in VAN, Rob Simpson, got some European scouts to weigh in.
MTL: No one is saying the Montreal Canadiens shouldn’t be interested in a 24-year-old, two-time 40-goal scorer but the timing and money just isn’t right for the Canadiens to try and acquire Chicago Blackhawks winger Alex DeBrincat.
