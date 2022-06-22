Connect with us

Bruins Daily: Swayman All Rookie; Trade Rumors, Stanley Cup Final

3 hours ago

NHL Trade

NHL trade rumors are really starting to heat up; are the Boston Bruins in any?

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman is All Rookie.

That, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was named as the goalie for the NHL’s 2022 All-Rookie team.

National Hockey Now

PGH: If Evgeni Malkin doesn’t return to the Pittsburgh Penguins, who could they target on the NHL trade market?

PHI: What type of players does John Tortorella want in the lineup for the Philadelphia Flyers?

WSH: Could the Washington Capitals target Vancouver Canucks centre J.T. Miller on the NHL trade market? What about Colorado Avalanche centre Nazem Kadri in NHL free agency?

DET: Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider won the 2022 Calder Trophy as rookie of the year.

COL: Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar won the 2022 Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenceman.

SJS: How did San Jose Hockey Now Sheng Peng’s NHL Awards picks line up?

Canada Hockey Now

VAN: So just how good is new Vancouver Canucks new signing Andrey Kuzmenko? Our man in VAN, Rob Simpson, got some European scouts to weigh in.

MTL: No one is saying the Montreal Canadiens shouldn’t be interested in a 24-year-old, two-time 40-goal scorer but the timing and money just isn’t right for the Canadiens to try and acquire Chicago Blackhawks winger Alex DeBrincat.

NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews won both the 2022 Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the 2022 Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player voted on by his peers in the NHLPA.
If lights out Andrei Vasilevskiy is back, then the Tampa Bay Lightning are right back in the Stanley Cup Final. Game 4 is tonight at 8 PM ET in Tampa Bay with the Colorado Avalanche up 2-1 in the series.
