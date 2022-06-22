Bruins Daily: Swayman All Rookie; Trade Rumors, Stanley Cup Final

NHL trade rumors are really starting to heat up; are the Boston Bruins in any?

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman is All Rookie.

That, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was named as the goalie for the NHL’s 2022 All-Rookie team.

National Hockey Now

PGH: If Evgeni Malkin doesn’t return to the Pittsburgh Penguins, who could they target on the NHL trade market?

PHI: What type of players does John Tortorella want in the lineup for the Philadelphia Flyers?

WSH: Could the Washington Capitals target Vancouver Canucks centre J.T. Miller on the NHL trade market? What about Colorado Avalanche centre Nazem Kadri in NHL free agency?

DET: Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider won the 2022 Calder Trophy as rookie of the year.

COL: Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar won the 2022 Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenceman.

SJS: How did San Jose Hockey Now Sheng Peng’s NHL Awards picks line up?

Canada Hockey Now

VAN: So just how good is new Vancouver Canucks new signing Andrey Kuzmenko? Our man in VAN, Rob Simpson, got some European scouts to weigh in.

MTL: No one is saying the Montreal Canadiens shouldn’t be interested in a 24-year-old, two-time 40-goal scorer but the timing and money just isn’t right for the Canadiens to try and acquire Chicago Blackhawks winger Alex DeBrincat.

NHL