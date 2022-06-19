Bruins Daily: Bruins Expand Coaching Search; NHL Trade Rumors

With the NHL Draft under three weeks away, NHL trade rumors are starting to pick up.

Could an Arlington, MA native and former local NCAA head coach emerge as a candidate to become the next Boston Bruins head coach?

That, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Could former Northeastern head coach and current Colorado Eagles (AHL) bench boss Greg Cronin become a candidate to become the next head coach of the Boston Bruins?

If the Boston Bruins aren’t heading into a rebuild, should Colorado Avalanche winger and Conn Smythe favorite Valeri Nichushkin be a UFA target for them if he hits the market?

National Hockey Now

PGH: Is the NHL season too long? Our man in Pitt, Dan Kingerski thinks so.

WSH: The Washington Capitals will be without center Nicklas Backstrom for awhile after he had successful hip resurfacing surgery (hip replacement). There are some wondering if he will be able to resume his career. Our best to Backstrom and hoping he makes it back.

FLA: The Florida Panthers are reportedly interested in Barry Trotz and Pete DeBoer as candidates for their open head coaching post.

DET: A trio of former Detroit Red Wings were not named to the Czech Hockey Federation.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche are two games away from their third Stanley Cup championship after embarrassing the defending champs, the Tampa Bay Lighting with a 7-0 win.

VGK: After finally getting dealt by the Buffalo Sabres on the NHL trade market, it wasn’t the best of starts for Jack Eichel with the Vegas Golden Knights.

SJS: Not surprisingly, the San Jose Sharks are huge long shots to win the 2023 Stanley Cup.

Canada Hockey Now

VAN: Could the Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils hook up on the NHL trade market in a trade involving J.T. Miller or the second overall pick?

MTL: Speaking of the Devils and the second overall pick, could the Montreal Canadiens enter any potential NHL trade sweepstakes for the pick?

NHL

The fruitless exercise that is keeping the Arizona Coyotes in Arizona continues to be allowed.

Finally Happy Father’s Day to all you Dads!