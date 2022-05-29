Swayman Gets A Bowl Of Pasta Fed To Him In Bronze Medal Game

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak scored a hat trick to help Team Czechia erase a 3-1 deficit and beat Jeremy Swayman and Team USA 8-4 in the Bronze Medal game at the 2022 IIHF World Championships Sunday.

All of Pastrnak’s goals came in a six-goal third period for the Czechs and all three were scored on his Boston Bruins teammate, Jeremy Swayman, who allowed seven goals on 32 shots in the loss after posting a shutout earlier in the tournament.

Former Boston Bruins center David Krejci had an assist for Team Czechia and former Bruins winger Karson Kuhlman scored two goals, including a short-handed tally in the first period that put Team USA up 3-1 at the time.

This was the first medal win for Team Czechia since 2012 and it was the second straight Bronze medal game for the Americans, who won Bronze at the 2021 World Championships.

Pastrnak tied the game at 3 just 51 seconds into the third period. He than extended the lead to 5-3 just under three minutes later before capping off the hat trick wityh an empty-netter in the final minute of the game with Swayman pulled for the extra attacker.

A third period hat trick for David Pastrnak capped off by this absolute snipe captures Bronze for Czechia 🍝🍝🍝 pic.twitter.com/rsOl5RjhLR — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) May 29, 2022

Prior to the Gold medal game between Canada and tournament host Finland on Sunday afternoon, David Pastrnak was tied with Canadian forward and Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois for the tournament lead in goals with seven lamplighters. The Boston Bruins winger was also seventh in points with 10, two shorter than Krejci who had three goals and nine assists.

Swayman finished the tournament with a 2.23 goals-against average, .910 save percentage, and two shutouts in seven games. Swayman had a shutout in the tournament but was ironically not named player of the game in that 3-0 win over Switzerland last Thursday. Instead he had that honor after a 1-0 to the Czechs a week ago.