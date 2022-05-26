Bruins Daily: Bruins Goalie Bromance; Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Boston Bruins goaltending may be the most stable part of their team thanks to a bromance.

St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube finally condemned the racism hurled at Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri but didn’t do the same for the death threats.

That, NHL trade rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Will the Boston Bruins hit the NHL trade or free agent market to improve their blue line? Could Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg make sense if he reaches free agency on July 13?

Former Boston bruins winger and future hall of famer Jaromir Jagr was thankfully unharmed in a car accident with a tram in Prague.

Are the Boston Bruins stable between the pipes for the foreseeable future? The bromance of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark sure seems to be working.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders have signed prospect center Ruslan Iskhakov to an entry-level contract.

PGH: As my colleague in Pittsburgh wrote Wednesday, the time has come for the NHL to actually really try to ban hits to the head.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers have reportedly interviewed Barry Trotz and John Tortorella for their head coaching jobs but is there a under the radar fit there for the Flyers?

WASH: Tom Wilson thanked Washington Capitals fans for their support after he underwent ACL surgery.

FLA: Former Boston bruins captain Joe Thornton left his future up in the air when talking to the media Wednesday.

DET: Could Rick Tocchet be the next head coach of the Detroit Red Wings?

COL: The Colorado Avalanche let the St. Louis Blues off the mat in Game 5.

VGK: What were the best moments of the 2021-22 season for a Vegas Golden Knights team that missed the playoffs?

SJS: Who could the San Jose Sharks pick with the 11th overall pick at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft?

Canada Hockey Now

MTL: Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes is hoping to build a culture similar to that of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

CAL: It’s do-or-die for the Calgary Flames in Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

VAN: Vancouver Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford said that the team can afford to keep forward Brock Boeser.

NHL

I’m sorry but too little, too late for St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube to try and denounce the racial and death threats Nazem Kadri had to endure. Oh, by the way, he was Ok with the death threats?!