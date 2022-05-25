Bruins Daily: Bruins Defense Needs Makeover; Blues Condoning Racism?

The Tampa Lightning’ success from their blue line in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs is hopefully showing the Boston Bruins what they need this offseason.

Why haven’t the St. Louis Blues publicly condemned the racial slurs and death threats at Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri yet?

That, NHL trade rumours, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in your MHN Canadiens Daily:

Boston Bruins

Will the Boston Bruins reshape their top 4 defencemen pairings even more and add a player like unrestricted free agent-to-be John Klingberg to their blue line?

National Hockey Now

MTL: If the Panthers let their emotions from that embarrassing sweep to the Tampa Bay Lightning control their offseason, the Montreal Canadiens will pick even higher in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft thanks to the Ben Chiarot trade.

NYI: Former New York Islanders forward Frans Nielsen retired from hockey after Denmark was bounced from the World Championships.

PGH: Will Rickard Rakell sign back with the Pittsburgh Penguins or test unrestricted free agency?

WASH: Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin is starting his offseason training earlier this summer.

FLA: As being swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs was for the the Tampa Bay Lightning, could being swept by the Lightning in the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs be a stepping stone for the Florida Panthers?

COL: Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar and Nazem Kadri‘s teammates couldn’t be prouder of the Av’s center who handled racist and death threats with dignity and poise.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights need a shootout specialist to help them get that extra point more often.

Canada Hockey Now

CAL: After beating the Calgary Flames in Game 4 of the Battle of Alberta on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid are now one win away from their first Western Conference Final since their improbable run to Game 7 of the 2006 Stanley Cup Final.

VAN: Will the Vancouver Canucks trade forward Brock Boeser this offseason?

NHL

St. Louis Blues forward David Perron was fined for being a bonehead and trying to injure Kadri in Game 4.

Perron isn’t the only member of the Blues being a tone deaf bonehead; the entire St. Louis Blues organization is failing miserably when it comes to condemning racism. Their silence on the topic speaks volumes.

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Alexander Semin announced his retirement.

The Carolina Hurricanes can’t win on the road and can’t lose at home. Thankfully for them they will have home advantage in Game 7 if their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the New York Rangers goes seven games.