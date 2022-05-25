Former Bruins Winger Jagr Unharmed After Tram Hits His Car

Thankfully, former Boston Bruins winger and NHL star Jaromir Jagr was able to escape unharmed after his car was hit by a Tram train in Prague, Czechia on Wednesday.

Jaromir Jagr, 50, posted the news on Instagram with a photo of his car essentially totaled after being t-boned by the tram on Plzenska Street in Prague, Czechia.

In the Instagram post, Jaromir Jagr took full blame for the accident stating he had looked before crossing over into the path of the tram but there was significant traffic that obstructed his view. Unfortunately, he noticed the tram at the last minute, when it was about “half a metre” in front of him. The very religious Jaromir Jagr thanked God for watching over him and allowing him to come out of the collision unscathed.

“I thought it was my end,” Jaromir Jagr stated. “I have always believed that a higher power has a hand over me, and today I have seen it again. Thank God!”

The future hall of famer had a short stint with the Boston Bruins after being acquired just prior to the 2013 NHL Trade Deadline. However, he did help the Bruins reach Game 6 of the 2013 Stanley Cup Final which they lost in six games to the Chicago Blackhawks. In 11 regular season games with the Bruins after the trade, Jagr had two goals and seven assists. During the trip to the 2013 Stanley Cup Final, Jagr had ten assists in 22 games.

Jagr would go on to play two seasons with the New Jersey Devils, three with the Florida Panthers, and then 22 games in the 2017-18 season before heading home to Czechia later that season. Since then, he has played for his hometown team that he now owns, Kladno, in the Czech League.

Jagr was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins with the fifth overall pick in the 1990 NHL Entry Draft. He would go on to play eleven seasons with the Penguins with his rookie season (1990-91) being the only time he finished a season with under 30 goals when he scored 27 in 80 games. The Penguins won the Stanley Cup that season and the next. Jagr also played three seasons for the Washington Capitals, four for the New York Rangers and one with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jaromir Jagr is fourth on the all-time NHL goals list with 766 goals; fifth in assists with 1,155 helpers, and second only to Wayne Gretzky in points with 1,921 in 1,733 games in the NHL.