Haggs: No Easy Answers Where It Went Wrong For Boston Bruins |BHN+

BRIGHTON, MA – If one thing is crystal clear after a week full of Boston Bruins players, coaches and management dissecting what we all just watched from beginning to first round exit, there are fundamental changes required moving forward for the Black and Gold.

It’s not expected to be a big shakeup as Don Sweeney will be reupped as general manager and there’s zero reason to believe Bruce Cassidy won’t be back after his sixth straight playoff season behind the Boston bench.

But both B’s President Cam Neely and Sweeney expressed disappointment in the first-round exit at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes, and Neely conveyed that there was disappointment emanating from the Jacobs family in Buffalo as well.

“It’s one thing to get into the playoffs. It’s another thing to lose in the first round,” said Neely. “It’s disappointing, especially with the year we had. (Bruins ownership/The Jacobs Family) is disappointed and rightfully so”

Sweeney said he felt the Boston Bruins “left something on the table” in dropping the seven-game series to the Hurricanes.

Interestingly, Neely wouldn’t give the Boston Bruins coaching staff a full vote of confidence and is leaving that all up to Sweeney once he signs a contract extension in the coming days to remain as general manager. Instead, the Boston Bruins President alluded to changes required for the B’s coaching style while mentioning the power play and generating offense inside the dots as dual areas where the B’s need to show improvement moving forward.