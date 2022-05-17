With Season Over For Bruins, Pastrnak, Swayman Head To Worlds

Boston Bruins star winger David Pastrnak and rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman are headed to the 2022 World Championships that kicked off last Friday in Finland.

Following the exit meetings and final media session for the Boston Bruins on Monday, USA Hockey announced that Swayman would head over to Finland to join Team USA who after falling 4-1 to the host Finland on Monday are 2-1 in the tournament. USA is scheduled to play Great Britain on Thursday.

Jeremy Swayman played the final five games of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series that the Boston Bruins lost in seven games to the Carolina Hurricanes. He was 3-2 with a 2.63 GAA and .911 save percentage. Swayman was 23-14-10 with a 2.41 GAA and .914 save percentage in the regular season.

The 23-year-old goalie also played five games for the Providence Bruins when longtime Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask attempted a comeback before finally retiring after 15 seasons on February 9 as the winningest goalie in Boston Bruins franchise history. Swayman was 3-2 with a 2.18 GAA and .911 save percentage in that short stint with the P-Bruins.

This will be Swayman’s first time representing USA Hockey at the World Championships after donning the Red, White and Blue at the 2018 World Juniors.

On Tuesday morning, the IIHF announced that David Pastrnak had joined former Boston Bruins teammate David Krejci on Team Czechia in Finland. Pastrnak also represented his native country in the World Championships in 2016, 2017 and 2018 World Championships. The 25-year-old winger has six goals and 13 assists in 21 World Championships games.

After once again leading the Boston Bruins in goals with 40 lamplighters and finishing second in points (77) behind longtime linemate Brad Marchand (80), Pastrnak had three goals and three assists in the seven-game series loss to the Hurricanes.

In addition to Krejci, former Bruins Nick Holden (Canada), Karson Kuhlman (USA), and Joakim Nordstrom (Sweden), are also playing at the 2022 World Championships.