Patrice Bergeron Nominated For Selke Trophy For 11th-Straight Season

Sooner or later the NHL may just need to re-name the Selke Trophy after Boston Bruins captain and four-time winner Patrice Bergeron.

The NHL announced Tuesday morning that for an 11th-straight season, the longtime Boston Bruins center has been named a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy which is awarded annually to ‘the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game’ as judged by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association. The other 2022 Selke finalists are Florida Panthers center Sasha Barkov and Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm.

Patrice Bergeron is a Selke Trophy finalist for the 11th straight season, extending his own mark in that category and surpassing the 10 consecutive years of top-3 Hart Trophy finishes by Wayne Gretzky as the longest ever for voted #NHLAwards.#NHLStats: https://t.co/rVLvPUCtjG pic.twitter.com/lS58D1uAkT — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 17, 2022

Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy four times (2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017), and is tied with former Montreal Canadiens forward and hall of famer Bob Gainey for the most ever.

Bergeron finished the regular season with 25 goals and 40 assists in 73 games and then had three goals and four assists in the seven-game series loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. As always, Bergeron and his dominant two-way play played a major role in the goals-against average per game for the Boston Bruins as the Bruins finished with a fourth-best 2.66 goals-against per game. The Boston Bruins captain was one of just two players in the NHL to take 1,600 or more faceoffs. He led the NHL with 991 wins at the dot and also finished with a league-high 61.9 faceoff win percentage.

Bergeron, 36, also led the NHL in shot attempts allowed per 60 (40.4), Corsi For percentage (65.58), expected goals against per 60 (1.56), shot share (67.23), scoring chances against per 60 (18.85), high-danger attempts against per 60 (6.26) and shots for per 60 (48.47).

Since the Boston Bruins lost Game 7 to the Hurricanes on Saturday, there has been rampant speculation that Bergeron will retire. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 13 but Patrice Bergeron told the media on Monday that he will either re-up with the Boston Bruins or retire. If he chooses the latter, will the NHL change this award to ‘The Bergeron Trophy’?