Talking Points: Bergeron Hatty, Pastrnak Hits 40; Ullmark First Shutout

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron earned his eighth career hat trick; David Pastrnak hit the 40-goal mark and Linus Ullmark earned his first shutout as a Bruin in a 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Thursday.

GOLD STAR: Maybe it’s this hockey romantic here, but does it not seem like playing at the Bell Centre Sunday night, on a night when the late, great Montreal Canadiens and Quebec icon Guy Lafleur has rejuvenated Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron?

After going five games without a point, and then praising the late hall of famer pre-game, Bergeron scored two goals in a 5-3 Bruins win. Following the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told the media that Bergeron was offered the night off but declined due to Lafleur and his family being on hand for the game. Since then, he Boston Bruins captain has five goals and four assists in three games.

Patrice Bergeron scored his 86th career game-opening goal and surpassed Johnny Bucyk (85) for the most in @NHLBruins history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/MyCqfRzqU0 https://t.co/uiN2v3Qfg0 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 29, 2022

Bergeron added another after that beauty above and the Boston Bruins captain now has 25 goals on the season, along with his 400th goal as a Bruin and eighth hat trick. He now has three goals and six assists in three games.

BLACK EYE: So, whomever was up above and feeding down replays may need to get a better feed? The Sabres ended up shorthanded twice thanks to two failed challenges on if the Bruins were offsides. The first was on Bergeron’s second goal at 12:29 of the middle frame and then Pastrnak’s 40th of the season at 2:11 into the third period to snap an 0-for-40 powerplay drought.

TURNING POINT: The Boston Bruins finally snapped a 0-for-40 powerplay drought when David Pastrnak scored a powerplay goal at 2:11 of the third period for his 40th of the season.

another 40 goal season ho hum @pastrnak96 pic.twitter.com/04WbMQqtoa — Marina Maher (@marinakmaher) April 29, 2022

That opened the floodgates for the man-advantage and Taylor Hall cashed in a powerplay goal just 2:05 later.

Taylor Hall is heating up. Hopefully it continues into the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/o9lmarS1ex — Mikey (@betwithmikey) April 29, 2022

HONORABLE MENTION: Boston Bruins head athletic trainer Donnie DelNegro is retiring after after 29 years and after over 2,00 games. I had the pleasure of getting to know Donnie over the years and I wish him nothing but the best!

Rolling into retirement.#NHLBruins head athletic trainer Don DelNegro, who will retire at season's end after 29 years with the club, received a special surprise gift from the organization and players this morning. pic.twitter.com/hH61VsmWx0 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 28, 2022

BY THE NUMBERS: The Boston Bruins’ powerplay is 2-for-2 after going 0-for-40.

Let's just say the power play was DUE 🍝 pic.twitter.com/JlKEi3pfZp — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2022

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a well-deserved celebration and we’re happy for him.” – Bergeron on the tribute to Donnie Del Negro Postgame.