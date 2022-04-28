Connect with us

Talking Points: Bergeron Hatty, Pastrnak Hits 40; Ullmark First Shutout

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron earned his eighth career hat trick; David Pastrnak hit the 40-goal mark and Linus Ullmark earned his first shutout as a Bruin in a 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Thursday.

GOLD STAR: Maybe it’s this hockey romantic here, but does it not seem like playing at the Bell Centre Sunday night, on a night when the late, great Montreal Canadiens and Quebec icon Guy Lafleur has rejuvenated Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron?

After going five games without a point, and then praising the late hall of famer pre-game, Bergeron scored two goals in a 5-3 Bruins win. Following the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told the media that Bergeron was offered the night off but declined due to Lafleur and his family being on hand for the game. Since then, he Boston Bruins captain has five goals and four assists in three games.

Bergeron added another after that beauty above and the Boston Bruins captain now has 25 goals on the season, along with his 400th goal as a Bruin and eighth hat trick. He now has three goals and six assists in three games.

BLACK EYE: So, whomever was up above and feeding down replays may need to get a better feed? The Sabres ended up shorthanded twice thanks to two failed challenges on if the Bruins were offsides. The first was on Bergeron’s second goal at 12:29 of the middle frame and then Pastrnak’s 40th of the season at 2:11 into the third period to snap an 0-for-40 powerplay drought.

TURNING POINT: The Boston Bruins finally snapped a 0-for-40 powerplay drought when David Pastrnak scored a powerplay goal at 2:11 of the third period for his 40th of the season.

That opened the floodgates for the man-advantage and Taylor Hall cashed in a powerplay goal just 2:05 later.

HONORABLE MENTION: Boston Bruins head athletic trainer Donnie DelNegro is retiring after after 29 years and after over 2,00 games. I had the pleasure of getting to know Donnie over the years and I wish him nothing but the best!

BY THE NUMBERS: The Boston Bruins’ powerplay is 2-for-2 after going 0-for-40.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a well-deserved celebration and we’re happy for him.” – Bergeron on the tribute to Donnie Del Negro Postgame.

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

