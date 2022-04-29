Connect with us

Bruins Daily: Bruins Beat Sabres; Can Still Catch Lightning

58 seconds ago

The Boston Bruins have clearly switched into playoff mode after a dominating 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Thursday.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Boston Bruins got their power play going as well.

And, the Tampa Bay Lightning lost so third place in the Atlantic is up for grabs still.

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

The Boston Bruins didn’t sleep on a lesser opponent as the Stanley Cup Playoffs approach.

David Pastrnak broke the seal and now the power play is going for the power play for the Boston Bruins.

National Hockey Now

NYI: It’s been one of those seasons for the New York Islanders so dominating the Washington Capitals Thursday night had to feel great!

Pittsburgh: In not so surprising news, the Pittsburgh Penguins named captain Sidney Crosby as their Team MVP.

Wash: As the Stanley Cup Playoffs approach, the Washington Capitals are playing it safe with Alexander Ovechkin.

Detroit: There are plenty of reasons for the Detroit Red Wings to make a coaching change,

Vegas: Why did the star-studded Vegas Golden Knights miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: The Montreal Canadiens have the best chance at the top pick overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Calgary: Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau deserves mad Hart Trophy consideration.

NHL

Bruins fans may not like or believe it, but beware of Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner in the playoffs.

 

 

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

