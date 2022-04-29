Bruins Daily: Bruins Beat Sabres; Can Still Catch Lightning

The Boston Bruins have clearly switched into playoff mode after a dominating 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Thursday.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Boston Bruins got their power play going as well.

And, the Tampa Bay Lightning lost so third place in the Atlantic is up for grabs still.

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins didn’t sleep on a lesser opponent as the Stanley Cup Playoffs approach.

David Pastrnak broke the seal and now the power play is going for the power play for the Boston Bruins.

National Hockey Now

NYI: It’s been one of those seasons for the New York Islanders so dominating the Washington Capitals Thursday night had to feel great!

Pittsburgh: In not so surprising news, the Pittsburgh Penguins named captain Sidney Crosby as their Team MVP.

Wash: As the Stanley Cup Playoffs approach, the Washington Capitals are playing it safe with Alexander Ovechkin.

Detroit: There are plenty of reasons for the Detroit Red Wings to make a coaching change,

Vegas: Why did the star-studded Vegas Golden Knights miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: The Montreal Canadiens have the best chance at the top pick overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Calgary: Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau deserves mad Hart Trophy consideration.

NHL

Bruins fans may not like or believe it, but beware of Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner in the playoffs.