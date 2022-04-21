Bruins Daily: Bruins Getting Healthier? Stingy Hockey Working

The Boston Bruins are about to get healthier, slowly but surely they hope.

Get ready for some low-scoring Boston Bruins games as they switch their focus to team defense and grinding out wins.

That and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Based on what Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told the media on Wednesday, the Bruins will be getting goalie Linus UIlmark back between the pipes on either Saturday against the New York Rangers at TD Garden or Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens.

With defenseman Hampus Lindholm and winger David Pastrnak still out, the Boston Bruins have moved back to a stingier system and through two games, so far, so good.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Ilya Sorokin has become the man between the pipes for the New York Islanders and appears to be the starter heading into an unexpected, early offseason for the Isles.

Pitt: This quote from Pittsburgh Penguins and former Boston College defenseman Mike Matheson on the expectation for today’s NHL defenseman is so dead on:

“I feel like growing up, a defenseman getting caught pinching was the automatic way to get yourself back in the stands, and now it’s expected. And if you’re not doing that, you’re not doing your job…”

Philly: Could the Johnny Gaudreau to the Philadelphia Flyers rumors finally come into fruition this offseason?

Wash: Former Boston Bruins winger Marcus Johansson is fitting in nicely with the Washington Capitals after being acquired from the Seattle Kraken just before the NHL Trade Deadline.

Florida: Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov has become Mr. Clutch for the Panthers.

Detroit: Al Sobotka, the famous octopus-throwing Detroit Red Wings zamboni driver has been fired for urinating into a drainage sewer at Little Caesar’s Arena.

Colorado: Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri is back in the lineup just in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

San Jose: Our man in San Jose, Sheng Peng, sat down in with some San Jose Sharks players and head coach Bob Boughner to find out what it means ‘to play the reccomendation’

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: The Montreal Canadiens are starting to accidentally position themselves nicely for the NHL Draft Lottery on May 10.

Vancouver: The Vancouver Canucks aren’t giving up on their chances to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs despite blowing 2-0 and 3-2 leads and losing to the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday.

NHL

Who’s the best passer in the NHL this season?

The Carolina Hurricanes are concerned about goalie Frederik Anderson and whether he can return from a lower-body injury before the Stanley Cup playoffs begin on May 2.

The teams and the dates for the 2022-23 NHL Global Series have been announced.

What a hit here on Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn, who along with his teammates are falling head over heels into the offseason fast. Love Edmonton oilers captain Connor McDavid talking trash there too.