BHN Wrap: Bruins Injury Updates; Is Bergeron A True Selke Candidate?

Is Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron a Selke Trophy favorite based on merit or reputation?

The Boston Bruins will still be without key players when they begin a two-game road trip in St. Louis against the Blues on Tuesday.

Could the Boston Bruins be facing a backup goalie in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins will once again be without winger David Pastrnak, defenseman Hampus Lindholm and goalie Linus Ullmark on their upcoming road trip. They will also be missing rookie forward Jesper Frödén for their games against the St. Louis Blues Tuesday and for the rematch with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Saturday didn’t just clinch a Stanley Cup Playoff berth for the Boston Bruins, it may have gotten rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman back on track after a brilliant third period that preserved the win.

Is Patrice Bergeron the Selke Trophy favorite again because of his previous Selke wins and reputation or on merit? Here’s what seemed more like a grudge than an actual strong argument from Sam Fels of Deadspin that this puck scribe does not agree with.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders have officially been eliminated from the 2022 Stanley Cup playoff race. What went wrong?

Pitt: So who’s the best matchup for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Philly: It’s feeling more like a Buffalo Sabres home game at Wells Fargo Center as the Philadelphia Flyers wind down a disastrous season.

Wash: The Washington Capitals secured the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference Sunday when the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Islanders.

Florida: Florida Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette is enjoying the ride during this special season for him and his players.

Detroit: Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is done for the season after ‘core’ surgery.

Colorado: Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri could be returning to the lineup soon but defenseman Devon Toews will be given the next four games off to get healthy for the playoffs.

Vegas: What are the latest betting odds on the Vegas Golden Knights to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

San Jose: Once again, our man in San Jose, Sheng Peng is breaking news on former San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price wants to make sure that when he retires he does it on his terms and won’t try to hang on longer than he can physically and performance wise.

Calgary: The Calgary Flames were another team to clinch their spot in the playoffs this weekend.

Vancouver: The reality that the Vancouver Canucks are likely not going to make the playoffs is setting in.

NHL

Here’s another beautiful tribute to the late Mike Bossy from hall of fame puck scribe Larry Brooks.

If the season ended Monday the Boston Bruins would’ve been matched up against the Carolina Hurricanes. That’s why Bruins fans should keep a close eye on the status of Hurricanes goalie Frederik Anderson who is now week-to-week with a lower-body injury.